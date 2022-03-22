National Archery: Basant, Ankita top the recurve men and women individual rankings

Basant Kumar of All India Police and Ankita Bhakat of Jharkhand topped the recurve men and women individual rankings respectively on the inaugural day of the National archery championships at the M.A. Stadium here on Tuesday.

Basant shot an impressive total of 679 to push the promising Parth Salunkhe (676) to the second spot. Olympian Pravin Jadhav and B. Dhiraj, who also shot an identical 676, were third and fourth respectively. Olympians Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das, who scored an identical 673, took the sixth and seventh places respectively after the fifth-placed Sachin Gupta (675).

READ: National weightlifting championships: Gauri Pandey wins women’s 55kg gold medal

Ankita (648) claimed the No.1 position, whereas the seasoned Deepika Kumari (647) took the second spot. Defending champion Dipti Kumari and Haryana archer Bhajan Kaur garnered an identical 646 to sit at third and fourth slots respectively. Madhu Vedwan (642) and Ridhi (641) bagged the next two positions.

Haryana women displayed fine shooting to finish atop the team rankings with 1920 points. They were followed by All India Police (1892) and Jharkhand (1882).