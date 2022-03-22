National weightlifting championships: Gauri Pandey wins women’s 55kg gold medal

Gauri Pandey of Uttar Pradesh claimed the women’s 55kg gold medal as top lifter Bindiyarani Devi recorded three ‘no lifts’ in snatch in the National weightlifting championships at the KIIT University campus here on Tuesday.

Gauri and Veerjeet Kaur did an identical 81kg in snatch, but the former lifted 101kg in her first clean and jerk attempt to achieve an aggregate of 182kg and beat her rival from Chandigarh by one kg.

Bindiyarani, who has qualified for the Commonwealth Games, failed to lift 82kg in her three snatch attempts and crashed out of the competition.

Boni Mangkhya of Arunachal Pradesh created National records in clean and jerk (98kg) and total (171kg) to win the youth and junior titles in 55kg.

Manipur’s Jinarani Devi totalled 175kg to beat the experienced Sanjita Chanu of Railways by one kg and take the 49kg crown.

Local girl Jhilli Dalabehera, a National camper representing Railways, was third with 169kg.

Puducherry’s V. Madhumita (155kg) and Maharashtra’s Sakshi Mhaske (168kg) – who finished fourth in the senior category – took the top honours in women's 49kg youth and junior categories respectively.

The results (seniors only):

49kg: 1. Jinarani Devi (Man) snatch 75kg, clean and jerk 100kg, total 175kg; 2. Sanjita Chanu (RSPB) 79kg, 95kg, 174kg; 3. Jhilli Dalabehera (RSPB) 76kg, 93kg, 169kg.

55kg: 1. Gauri Pandey (UP) 81kg, 101kg, 182kg; 2. Veerjeet Kaur (Chd) 81kg, 100kg, 181kg, Shrabani Das (WB) 77kg, 100kg, 177kg.