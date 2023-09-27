MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Full golf schedule, dates, time, venues

India will have some well-known names such as Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma and Aditi Ashok in its seven-member golf contingent.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 13:53 IST

Team Sportstar
(From L-R): Aditi Ashok and Anirban Lahiri of India.
(From L-R): Aditi Ashok and Anirban Lahiri of India. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
(From L-R): Aditi Ashok and Anirban Lahiri of India. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Golf will take place at the 2023 Asian Games from September 28 to October 1 at the West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou.

India will have some well-known names such as Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma and Aditi Ashok in its seven-member golf contingent.

Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs topped the charts in the Indian Golf Union’s Asian Games 2023 selection trials for women. Both of them joined Olympian Aditi Ashok in the Indian team for the continental meet.

In the men’s trials, Khalin Joshi was followed by SSP Chawrasia on the leaderboard. Joshi and Chawrasia will join Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma in the Indian men’s golf team.

Lahiri and Sharma did not compete in the trials and were handed direct entries based on their rankings. Lahiri was part of the Indian golf team that won silver at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.

India has won six medals, three golds and three silvers across individual and team events since golf made its debut at the 1982 Asian Games. All medals have been won by men.

Asian Games 2023 golf schedule
September 28, Thursday - 4 AM IST - Men’s Individual Round 1 - West Lake International Golf Course
September 28, Thursday - 4 AM IST - Men’s Team Round 1 - West Lake International Golf Course
September 28, Thursday - 4 AM IST - Women’s Individual Round 1 - West Lake International Golf Course
September 28, Thursday - 4 AM IST - Women’s Team Round 1 - West Lake International Golf Course
September 29, Friday - 4 AM IST - Men’s Individual Round 2 - West Lake International Golf Course
September 29, Friday - 4 AM IST - Men’s Team Round 2 - West Lake International Golf Course
September 29, Friday - 4 AM IST - Women’s Individual Round 2 - West Lake International Golf Course
September 29, Friday - 4 AM IST - Women’s Team Round 2 - West Lake International Golf Course
September 30, Saturday - 4 AM IST - Men’s Individual Round 3 - West Lake International Golf Course
September 30, Saturday - 4 AM IST - Men’s Team Round 3 - West Lake International Golf Course
September 30, Saturday - 4 AM IST - Women’s Individual Round 3 - West Lake International Golf Course
September 30, Saturday - 4 AM IST - Women’s Team Round 3 - West Lake International Golf Course
October 1, Sunday - 4 AM IST - Men’s Individual Gold medal - West Lake International Golf Course
October 1, Sunday - 4 AM IST - Men’s Team Gold medal - West Lake International Golf Course
October 1, Sunday - 4 AM IST - Women’s Individual Gold medal - West Lake International Golf Course
October 1, Sunday - 4 AM IST - Women’s Team Gold medal - West Lake International Golf Course

