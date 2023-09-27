Asian Games 2023: Full golf schedule, dates, time, venues

Golf will take place at the 2023 Asian Games from September 28 to October 1 at the West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou.

India will have some well-known names such as Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma and Aditi Ashok in its seven-member golf contingent.

RELATED: Asian Games, Boxing full schedule: Dates, timings, men’s and women’s squads

Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs topped the charts in the Indian Golf Union’s Asian Games 2023 selection trials for women. Both of them joined Olympian Aditi Ashok in the Indian team for the continental meet.

In the men’s trials, Khalin Joshi was followed by SSP Chawrasia on the leaderboard. Joshi and Chawrasia will join Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma in the Indian men’s golf team.

Lahiri and Sharma did not compete in the trials and were handed direct entries based on their rankings. Lahiri was part of the Indian golf team that won silver at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.

India has won six medals, three golds and three silvers across individual and team events since golf made its debut at the 1982 Asian Games. All medals have been won by men.