MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India golf squad for Asian Games 2023: Full teams for men and women

India has won six medals, three golds and three silvers across individual and team events since golf made its debut at the 1982 Asian Games.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 13:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(From L-R): Anirban Lahiri and Aditi Ashok.
(From L-R): Anirban Lahiri and Aditi Ashok. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

(From L-R): Anirban Lahiri and Aditi Ashok. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India will have some well-known names such as Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma and Aditi Ashok in its seven-member golf contingent for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8.

Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs topped the charts in the Indian Golf Union’s Asian Games 2023 selection trials for women. Both of them joined Olympian Aditi Ashok in the Indian team for the continental meet. Ashok did not participate in the trials as she was handed a direct entry based on her ranking.

ALSO READ
Indian golf’s young superstar Avani Prashanth looking to make it count at the Asian Games

Tvesa Malik, who finished third with a score of nine-under, was handed a direct entry last year for the Asian Games based on her rankings but failed to make the cut this time. Tokyo Olympian Diksha Dagar is another known name that will be missing from the Indian team for the Asian Games, after finishing fifth in the trials with a score of three-under 213.

In the men’s trials, Khalin Joshi was followed by SSP Chawrasia on the leaderboard. Joshi and Chawrasia will join Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma in the Indian men’s golf team.

Lahiri and Sharma did not compete in the trials and were handed direct entries based on their rankings. Lahiri was part of the Indian golf team that won silver at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.

India has won six medals, three golds and three silvers across individual and team events since golf made its debut at the 1982 Asian Games. All medals have been won by men.

Indian golf team for Asian Games 2023
Men: Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, Khalin Joshi, SSP Chawrasia 
Women: Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth

Related Topics

Asian Games 2022 /

Anirban Lahiri /

Pranavi Urs /

Aditi Ashok /

Shubhankar Sharma /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India golf squad for Asian Games 2023: Full teams for men and women
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, September 27 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Esha Singh bags silver in 25m pistol, Samra wins 50m rifle 3p gold with new WR; Shiva Thapa loses
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Marsh, Warner attack early after Australia opts to bat vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shooting LIVE Score Asian Games 2023: Anant eyes gold in men’s skeet final; Sift wins gold with WR, India wins 25m women’s pistol team gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: India Men’s Doubles R-64, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah in action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. India golf squad for Asian Games 2023: Full teams for men and women
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Esha Singh bags silver in 25m pistol women’s final, Manu Bhaker finishes fifth
    Team Sportstar
  3. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: India Men’s Doubles R-64, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah in action
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Saravanan wins bronze in men’s ILCA 7 event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Sift Kaur wins gold in women’s 50m rifle 3P with World Record, Ashi Chouksey bags bronze
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India golf squad for Asian Games 2023: Full teams for men and women
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023, September 27 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Esha Singh bags silver in 25m pistol, Samra wins 50m rifle 3p gold with new WR; Shiva Thapa loses
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Marsh, Warner attack early after Australia opts to bat vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shooting LIVE Score Asian Games 2023: Anant eyes gold in men’s skeet final; Sift wins gold with WR, India wins 25m women’s pistol team gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: India Men’s Doubles R-64, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah in action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment