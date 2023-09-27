India golf squad for Asian Games 2023: Full teams for men and women

India will have some well-known names such as Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma and Aditi Ashok in its seven-member golf contingent for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8.

Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs topped the charts in the Indian Golf Union’s Asian Games 2023 selection trials for women. Both of them joined Olympian Aditi Ashok in the Indian team for the continental meet. Ashok did not participate in the trials as she was handed a direct entry based on her ranking.

Tvesa Malik, who finished third with a score of nine-under, was handed a direct entry last year for the Asian Games based on her rankings but failed to make the cut this time. Tokyo Olympian Diksha Dagar is another known name that will be missing from the Indian team for the Asian Games, after finishing fifth in the trials with a score of three-under 213.

In the men’s trials, Khalin Joshi was followed by SSP Chawrasia on the leaderboard. Joshi and Chawrasia will join Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma in the Indian men’s golf team.

Lahiri and Sharma did not compete in the trials and were handed direct entries based on their rankings. Lahiri was part of the Indian golf team that won silver at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.

India has won six medals, three golds and three silvers across individual and team events since golf made its debut at the 1982 Asian Games. All medals have been won by men.