Asian Games 2023: India wins silver in women’s 4x400m relay

India wins silver in the women's 4x400m relay medal after the quartet finished second for a silver medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 17:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Aishwarya Mishra
India’s Aishwarya Mishra | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK
infoIcon

India’s Aishwarya Mishra | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

India wins silver in the women’s 4x400m relay medal after the quartet finished second for a silver medal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team have been winning gold at the Asian Games since 2002. However, the Indian women’s 4x400m relay team have been winning medals in this event since the 1982 Delhi Asiads.

The Indian relay team comprising of Aishwarya Mishra, Subha Venkatesan, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj, placed second clocking 3:27.85 behind the Bahrain’s timing of 3:27.65, who broke India’s Asian Games record of 3:28.68 set in 2014.

