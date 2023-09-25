MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023, India in Sepaktakraw full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams

India has a four-member squad for sport, which will be headlined by Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, who will be competing in the women's 49 kg category.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 18:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Action from the sepaktakraw event in the South East Asian Games.
Representative Image: Action from the sepaktakraw event in the South East Asian Games. | Photo Credit: NHAC NGUYEN/AFP
infoIcon

Representative Image: Action from the sepaktakraw event in the South East Asian Games. | Photo Credit: NHAC NGUYEN/AFP

India will begin its campaign in sepaktakraw at the Hangzhou Asian Games on October 1.

India will field teams in four Speaktakraw events -- men’s regu and quadrant and women’s regu and quadrant -- in Hangzhou.

In the last continental games, in 2018, India secured a surprise bronze medal in the men’s regu event.

Thailand has been the most dominant nation in the sport at the Asian Games, with the South-East Asian nation winning 32 medals, including 26 golds.

At the Hangzhou Games the sepaktakraw events will be held in Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium from September 24 to October 7, with the athletes competing for six gold medals.

Here is the schedule for the Indian sepaktakraw contingent at Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2023: Sepaktakraw Group Stage Schedule
October 1
7:30 AM - India vs Laos (Women’s quadrant)
11:30 AM - India vs Japan (Men’s quadrant)
12:30 PM - India vs China (Women’s quadrant)
October 2
7:30 AM - India vs Singapore (Men’s quadrant)
12:30 PM - India vs Philippines (Women’s quadrant)
12:30 PM - India vs Philippines (Men’s quadrant)
October 3
6:30 AM - India vs South Korea (Men’s quadrant)
October 5
6:30 AM - India vs Thailand (Men’s regu)
7:30 AM - India vs Vietnam (Women’s regu)
11:30 AM - India vs Philippines (Men’s regu)
12:30 PM - India vs China (Women’s regu)
October 6
6:30 AM - India vs Myanmar (Men’s regu)
Men’s and Women’s Quadrant Semifinals - October 3
Men’s and Women’s Quadrant Finals - October 3
Men’s and Women’s Regu Semifinals - October 6
Men’s and Women’s Regu Finals - October 7
Venue: Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium
Sepaktakraw Squad
Men
Regu - Niken Singh Khangem Bam, John Meitei Laishram, Henary Singh Wahengbam, Akash Yumnam
Quadrant Team- Shiva Kumar Chakali, Sandeep Kumar, Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam
Women
Regu- Khushbu, Maipak Devi Ayekam, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam, Priya Devi Elangbam, Chaoba Devi Oinam
Quadrant Team- Ayekpam Priya Devi, Sezovelu Dozo, Seyiekhrieno Tepa

