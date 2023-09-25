Asian Games 2023, India in Sepaktakraw full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams

India will begin its campaign in sepaktakraw at the Hangzhou Asian Games on October 1.
India will field teams in four Speaktakraw events -- men’s regu and quadrant and women’s regu and quadrant -- in Hangzhou.
In the last continental games, in 2018, India secured a surprise bronze medal in the men’s regu event.
Thailand has been the most dominant nation in the sport at the Asian Games, with the South-East Asian nation winning 32 medals, including 26 golds.
At the Hangzhou Games the sepaktakraw events will be held in Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium from September 24 to October 7, with the athletes competing for six gold medals.
Here is the schedule for the Indian sepaktakraw contingent at Hangzhou.
Asian Games 2023: Sepaktakraw Group Stage Schedule
Men’s and Women’s Quadrant Semifinals - October 3
Men’s and Women’s Quadrant Finals - October 3
Men’s and Women’s Regu Semifinals - October 6
Men’s and Women’s Regu Finals - October 7
Sepaktakraw Squad
