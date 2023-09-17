What is the mascot of the Asian Games 2023?

The 19th edition of the Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou between September 23 and October 8, will have not one, but three mascots.

These three mascots, all robots, have been collectively named ‘Memories of Jiangnan’. The name is a throwback to a poem by Bai Juyi, a recognised poet of the Tang dynasty.

“When I recall Jiangnan, Hangzhou brings back most of my memories,” wrote the poet.

The robots; Chenchen, Congcong, and Lianlian, represent the host city’s vibrant culture and heritage. These futuristic yet cultural robots individually represent different heritage landmarks of the host city.

Congcong represents the archeological ruins of Liangzhu City, which is a World Heritage Site, and the name comes from the Cong jade pendant found in the Ruins. It stands as proof of the 5,000-year-old civilisation and is a symbol of enterprising spirit and perseverance.

Lianlian portrays the West Lake, another World Heritage Site. The robot’s headpiece includes a famous scenic view of the West Lake: the Three Pools Mirroring the Moon. This robot stands for open-mindedness and harvesting a community for the future of mankind.

Chenchen embodies the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal, which is also a World Heritage Site. The robot has the Gongchen Bridge on its forehead. This hopes to represent inclusivity and the connection between Asia and the world.

Together, they stand for culture, development, Olympic spirit, and peace. The ‘Memories of Jiangnan’ also represent invitations to the Games in September.