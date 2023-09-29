Canoeing and Kayaking Asian Games 2023 schedule: When will Indian athletes be in action at Hangzhou 2022?

The Indian canoeing team is prepared to compete at the Asian Games 2023, which are slated to begin on September 30 in Hangzhou, China.

India sits fourth in the medal standings after six days at the Asian Games and will look to take one step further to its mission of 100 medals at the Asiad, starting its canoeing and kayaking expedition on Saturday.

Related: Canoeing and Kayaking at Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes, India’s performance before Hangzhou 2022

This will be the ninth consecutive edition of the tournament where canoeing has been a part of, with the event making its debut in 1990.

India has only had one medal to its name—a bronze that Johnny Rommel and Siji Kumar Sadanandan earned at Hiroshima in 1994. The sprint competitions will take place from September 30 to October 3, while the slalom races will take place between October 5 and October 7.

ALSO READ: Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar suspended after failing doping test in Asian Games 2023

India had 17 athletes in canoeing at the Games in 2023, with four competing in slalom events and 13 in sprint events. A total of nine medals will be up for grabs for the Indian contingent, with six in canoeing and the remaining in Kayaking.