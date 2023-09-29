Canoeing and Kayaking at Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes, India’s performance before Hangzhou 2022

The Indian canoeing contingent is all set to compete at the Asian Games 2023, scheduled in Hangzhou, China, starting on September 30.

Canoeing has been there at every edition of the Asian Games since 1990 and India has won just one medal in the event, when Johnny Rommel and Siji Kumar Sadanandan clinched bronze at Hiroshima in 1994.

The slalom races are scheduled between October 5 and October 7 while the sprint events will be conducted from September 30 to October 3.

India’s canoeing contingent comprises 17 athletes for the Asian Games 2023, in which four will feature in slalom events and 13 will compete in the sprint events.

Indian canoers will compete in six medal events at Hangzhou 2023. Meanwhile, the Indian kayakers will race in three medal competitions.

China is the most successful side in canoeing events at the Asian Games with 98 medals.

In the last edition of the Asian Games, in Jakarta, Indian athletes made eight finals across slalom and sprint events but failed to secure a podium finish.

The Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou will host canoe events at the Asian Games 2023.