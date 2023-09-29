MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Canoeing and Kayaking at Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes, India’s performance before Hangzhou 2022

Canoeing has been there at every edition of the Asian Games since 1990 and India has won just one medal in the event, clinching the bronze medal at Hiroshima in 1994.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 18:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: The Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou will host canoe events at the Asian Games 2023. 
Representative Image: The Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou will host canoe events at the Asian Games 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: The Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou will host canoe events at the Asian Games 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian canoeing contingent is all set to compete at the Asian Games 2023, scheduled in Hangzhou, China, starting on September 30.

Canoeing has been there at every edition of the Asian Games since 1990 and India has won just one medal in the event, when Johnny Rommel and Siji Kumar Sadanandan clinched bronze at Hiroshima in 1994.

Related: Canoeing and Kayaking Asian Games 2023 schedule: When will Indian athletes be in action at Hangzhou 2022?

The slalom races are scheduled between October 5 and October 7 while the sprint events will be conducted from September 30 to October 3.

India’s canoeing contingent comprises 17 athletes for the Asian Games 2023, in which four will feature in slalom events and 13 will compete in the sprint events.

Indian canoers will compete in six medal events at Hangzhou 2023. Meanwhile, the Indian kayakers will race in three medal competitions.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: World champion Nikhat Zareen confirms Olympic quota, medal

China is the most successful side in canoeing events at the Asian Games with 98 medals.

In the last edition of the Asian Games, in Jakarta, Indian athletes made eight finals across slalom and sprint events but failed to secure a podium finish.

The Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou will host canoe events at the Asian Games 2023.

India squad for Canoeing and Kayaking:
Canoeing:
Men’s slalom (Canoe): Vishal Kewat Sein
Men’s C1 – 1000m – Sunil Singh Salam
Men’s C2 500m team – Ribason Singh Ningthoujam, Gyaneshwor Singh Philem
Men’s C2 1000m team – Arjun Singh, Niraj Verma
Women’s C2 500m team – Shivani Verma, Megha Pradeep
Women’s C2 200m team – Kaveri, Neha Devi Leichondam
Women’s K4 500m – Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy Geeta, Dimita Devi Touam, Soniya Devi Phairembam
Kayaking:
Men’s slalom – Hitesh Kewat, Subham Kewat
Women’s slalom – Shikha Chouhan

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score Warm-ups: Hasan Ali removes Conway, Williamson joins Ravindra
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canoeing and Kayaking at Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes, India’s performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. In which athletics events is National Record of India better than Asian Games Record?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Telangana Golconda Masters: Aman Raj climbs four spots to lead standings in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Martinez and Reguilon ruled out for Premier League clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: Indian shooting bags 18 medals till now; reaches best-ever count
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Asian Games: Diving full schedule - dates, timings, men’s and women’s platform and springboard
    Team Sportstar
  3. Canoeing and Kayaking Asian Games 2023 schedule: When will Indian athletes be in action at Hangzhou 2022?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Canoeing and Kayaking at Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes, India’s performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games: Kurash full schedule - dates, timings, men’s and women’s events
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score Warm-ups: Hasan Ali removes Conway, Williamson joins Ravindra
    Team Sportstar
  2. Canoeing and Kayaking at Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes, India’s performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. In which athletics events is National Record of India better than Asian Games Record?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Telangana Golconda Masters: Aman Raj climbs four spots to lead standings in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Martinez and Reguilon ruled out for Premier League clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment