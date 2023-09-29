Manish Narwal among four shooters to bag 2024 Paris Games berths at Lima World Championships

The Indian shooting contingent earned four Paris Paralympic Games quota places at the 2023 WSPS World Championships here with top marksman Manish Narwal also winning an individual gold in men’s 10m air pistol.
Besides Khel Ratna awardee Narwal, who had won the 50m pistol gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the other para shooters who earned Paris Paralympic quota places are Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhatt, Rudransh Khandelwal.
Nihal won the 25m pistol bronze, while the trio comprising him, Rahul Jakhar and Amir Ahmad Bhatt won the team gold in the event.
In 50m pistol, Rudransh Khandelwal bagged the silver to earn a Paralympic quota place, and combined with teammates Rahul Jakhar and Akash to also earn a second-place finish in the team category.
Narwal, after guiding the 10m air pistol team, which also included Santosh Gadhe and Akash, to a silver medal, clinched an individual gold and a Paralympic Games quota for himself.
In 10m air pistol mixed team event, the pair of Nisha Kanwar and Narwal won bronze, while in 10m standard pistol Rubina Francis bagged silver. The 10m standard pistol team comprising Rubina, Pooja Agarwal and Akash also won the team gold.
