With four Asian Games 2023 medals, Esha Singh has her eyes set for a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Esha Singh, who won a gold and three silver medals at the Asian Games, said her “highly satisfying” performance would only let her look far beyond, in terms of her capabilities, as she embarks on the journey to book a slot for the Paris 2024 Olympics, next year.

“My coach Ved Prakash sir made a few technical changes during my training before the Asian Games which really helped me a lot,” said Esha, who dedicated her medals to the coach, on arrival back home here on Tuesday.

“It is a different kind of experience at the Games and the competition was very tough obviously, especially from the Chinese and the Koreans. I am glad that I could put up such a show.

“I was never targetting any medal but the focus as always has been on the process. It was great everything fell in place. Personally, the 25 m pistol individual silver was very special for the way I showed my temperament and came back strongly,” she added.

Esha won the gold medal with the women’s 25m pistol team and silver medals in 25m air pistol (individual), 10m air pistol (individual) and 10m air pistol (team), respectively.

“I don’t think there will be any pressure as I look to realise another dream of winning an Olympic medal. I will continue to work hard to realise that goal too.

“The Asiad was very well organised and it was a different kind of experience. It has been hectic for the last few days and today back home there were felicitations by the Telangana minister Mr Malla Reddy. I just want to relax now, have biryani cooked by my mom,” said a smiling Esha.

Her next major assignment is the Asian Championship in Korea next month and she will be joining the national camp again in a few days.