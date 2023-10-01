The final set of shooting events at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou came to a close on Friday, with India’s Kynan Darius Chenai clinching bronze in men’s trap final.
In the overall medal standings as on October 1, India had 51 medals in total, out of which 22 came from shooters as they ended with best-ever medal tally at the Asiad.
Read our other stories on Asian Games - HERE
Other than Chenai’s bronze, two other medals came from shooting on the final day. of the event Chenai teamed up with Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Singh Sandhu to help India clinch gold. While the women’s trap team of Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak clinched silver with 337 points. Finishing behind China, which clinched gold with a world-record-breaking 356 points.
Sportstar takes a look at the list of all shooting medallists from India:
GOLD MEDALLISTS
10m air pistol team men - GOLD - Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema
10m air rifle team men - GOLD - Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil
50m air rifle 3 positions team men - GOLD - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran
10m air pistol women - GOLD - Palak
25m pistol team women - GOLD - Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh
50m rifle 3 position women - GOLD - Sift Kaur Samra
Trap men’s team - GOLD - Kynan Darius Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu
SILVER MEDALLISTS
50m rifle 3 position men - SILVER - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Skeet men - SILVER - Anantjeet Singh
10m air pistol women - SILVER - Esha Singh
10m air pistol team women - SILVER - Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak
10m air rifle team women - SILVER - Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey
25m pistol women - Esha Singh
50m rifle 3 position team women - SILVER - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik
10m air pistol mixed team - SILVER - Sarabjot Singh, Divya TS
Trap women’s team - SILVER - Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak
BRONZE MEDALLISTS
10m air rifle men - BRONZE - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
25m rapid fire pistol team men - BRONZE -
Skeet men’s team - BRONZE - Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura
10m air rifle women - BRONZE - Ramita
50m rifle 3 position - BRONZE - Ashi Chouskey
Trap men’s final - BRONZE - Kynan Darius Chenai
Day-wise shooting highlights (click on the dates to view highlights)
Latest on Sportstar
- Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; KBFC v JFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
- Indian shooters script history at Asian Games 2023, end campaign with 22 medals: Full list of medallists in shooting
- Asian Games: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 1500m; Ajay Kumar, Jinson Johnson take silver and bronze in men’s 1500m
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE, October 1 - Avinash Sable, Tajindarpal Singh Toor win gold; Men’s shooting trap team bags gold too; India 4th with 13 gold, 51 medals
- Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar wins long jump silver
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE