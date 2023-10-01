The final set of shooting events at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou came to a close on Friday, with India’s Kynan Darius Chenai clinching bronze in men’s trap final.

In the overall medal standings as on October 1, India had 51 medals in total, out of which 22 came from shooters as they ended with best-ever medal tally at the Asiad.

Read our other stories on Asian Games - HERE

Other than Chenai’s bronze, two other medals came from shooting on the final day. of the event Chenai teamed up with Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Singh Sandhu to help India clinch gold. While the women’s trap team of Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak clinched silver with 337 points. Finishing behind China, which clinched gold with a world-record-breaking 356 points.

Sportstar takes a look at the list of all shooting medallists from India:

GOLD MEDALLISTS

10m air pistol team men - GOLD - Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema

10m air rifle team men - GOLD - Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil

50m air rifle 3 positions team men - GOLD - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran

10m air pistol women - GOLD - Palak

25m pistol team women - GOLD - Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh

50m rifle 3 position women - GOLD - Sift Kaur Samra

Trap men’s team - GOLD - Kynan Darius Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

SILVER MEDALLISTS

50m rifle 3 position men - SILVER - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Skeet men - SILVER - Anantjeet Singh

10m air pistol women - SILVER - Esha Singh

10m air pistol team women - SILVER - Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak

10m air rifle team women - SILVER - Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey

25m pistol women - Esha Singh

50m rifle 3 position team women - SILVER - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik

10m air pistol mixed team - SILVER - Sarabjot Singh, Divya TS

Trap women’s team - SILVER - Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak

BRONZE MEDALLISTS

10m air rifle men - BRONZE - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

25m rapid fire pistol team men - BRONZE -

Skeet men’s team - BRONZE - Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura

10m air rifle women - BRONZE - Ramita

50m rifle 3 position - BRONZE - Ashi Chouskey

Trap men’s final - BRONZE - Kynan Darius Chenai

Day-wise shooting highlights (click on the dates to view highlights)