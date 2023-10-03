Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins gold in 5000m

India’s Parul Chaudhary won gold in the women’s 5000m with a timing of 15:14.75 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
This was the second medal for Parul at the Hangzhou Games after she had clinched silver in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase on Monday.
