Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins gold in 5000m

Asian Games 2023: India’s Parul Chaudhary won gold in the women’s 5000m with a timing of 15:14.75.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 17:36 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Parul Chaudhary celebrates after the women’s 3,000m steeplechase final.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Parul Chaudhary celebrates after the women’s 3,000m steeplechase final. | Photo Credit: AFP
India’s Parul Chaudhary won gold in the women’s 5000m with a timing of 15:14.75 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

This was the second medal for Parul at the Hangzhou Games after she had clinched silver in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase on Monday.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 3 LIVE UPDATES

MORE TO FOLLOW

