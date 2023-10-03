MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Tejaswin Shankar wins silver in men’s decathlon with National Record

Asian Games 2023: India’s Tejaswin Shankar won the silver medal in men’s decathlon.

Published : Oct 03, 2023 18:22 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Hangzhou: India’s Tejaswin Shankar during the men’s decathlon event.
Hangzhou: India’s Tejaswin Shankar during the men’s decathlon event. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Hangzhou: India’s Tejaswin Shankar during the men’s decathlon event. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Tejaswin Shankar won the silver medal in men’s decathlon at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

The Indian secured 7666 points to seal second place in the event, breaking the National Record set by Bharatinder Singh.

Shankar’s silver is also the first medal in decathlon for India since 1974.

