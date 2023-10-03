Asian Games 2023: Tejaswin Shankar wins silver in men’s decathlon with National Record

India’s Tejaswin Shankar won the silver medal in men’s decathlon at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

The Indian secured 7666 points to seal second place in the event, breaking the National Record set by Bharatinder Singh.

Shankar’s silver is also the first medal in decathlon for India since 1974.

