India’s Tejaswin Shankar won the silver medal in men’s decathlon at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
The Indian secured 7666 points to seal second place in the event, breaking the National Record set by Bharatinder Singh.
Shankar’s silver is also the first medal in decathlon for India since 1974.
FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 OCTOBER 3 LIVE UPDATES
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 3 - LIVE - Parul Chaudhary wins gold in 5000m, Tejaswin wins silver in decathlon; India sits 4th with 67 medals, 14 golds
- Asian Games 2023: Tejaswin Shankar wins silver in men’s decathlon with National Record
- Athletics LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins gold in 5000m; Tejaswin wins silver, Chithravel gets bronze in triple jump - Hangzhou 2022 scores
- Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, October 3 medals tally: Parul wins 5000m gold; Tejaswin wins decathlon silver with NR; Mohammed Afsal wins men’s 800m silver; Lovlina wins Paris Olympics quota
- IND vs NED, World Cup 2023: India’s second warm-up game abandoned due to heavy rain
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE