Asian Para Games 2023: Sumit Antil wins gold in men’s javelin F64 event with new world record

Sumit came up with a massive throw of 73.29m in his third attempt to improve his own world record of 70.83m set earlier this at the World Para Athletics Championships.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 08:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Antil.
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Antil. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sumit Antil. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Reigning Paralympic and world champion Sumit Antil successfully defended his gold medal while also improving his own world record in the men’s javelin F64 event at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday.

With his first throw of 66.22m, Sumit easily broke the Games Record of 56.29m which he had set in 2018 in Jakarta. His second throw was measured at 70.48m, just short of the 70.83m world record mark he had achieved at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris earlier this year.

However, he eventually shattered that mark with a massive throw of 73.29m in his third attempt.

Sri Lanka’s S Arachchige Kodithuwakku won silver with 64.09m while India’s Pushpendra Singh took bronze with 62.06m.

Related Topics

Sumit Antil /

Asian Para Games

