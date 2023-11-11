The Indian men’s team won gold at the first Asian half marathon Championship in Dubai on Saturday.
The team consisted of Kartik Kumar, Abhishek Pal and Sawan Barwal. Barwal won his second medal earlier, as he finished with a bronze clocking 1:04:30.
Kartik Kumar (1:05:21) was placed fifth, while Abhishek Pal was 13th (1:08:05).
The women’s team comprising of Poonam Dinkar (1:19:28), Kavita Yadav (1:19:33), and Rima Patel (1:19:40) won bronze.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian half marathon C’ship: Indian men’s team wins gold, women’s team clinches bronze
- Dhiraj Bommadevara secures India’s first archery Paris Olympics 2024 quota
- Adam Zampa goes past Hogg for most wickets by an Australian spinner in a single ODI World Cup
- Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Hridoy smashes maiden WC fifty; BAN 286/6 (46.3) vs AUS
- England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 6/0 (2); Malan, Bairstow open for ENG; Afridi, Rauf eye quick wickets
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE