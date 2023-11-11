MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian half marathon C’ship: Indian men’s team wins gold, women’s team clinches bronze

Indian men’s team won gold at the first Asian half marathon Championship in Dubai on Saturday.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 12:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India men’s team wins gold at the first Asian half marathon c’ship.
India men’s team wins gold at the first Asian half marathon c’ship. | Photo Credit: X | SAI Media
infoIcon

India men’s team wins gold at the first Asian half marathon c’ship. | Photo Credit: X | SAI Media

The Indian men’s team won gold at the first Asian half marathon Championship in Dubai on Saturday.

The team consisted of Kartik Kumar, Abhishek Pal and Sawan Barwal. Barwal won his second medal earlier, as he finished with a bronze clocking 1:04:30.

Kartik Kumar (1:05:21) was placed fifth, while Abhishek Pal was 13th (1:08:05).

The women’s team comprising of Poonam Dinkar (1:19:28), Kavita Yadav (1:19:33), and Rima Patel (1:19:40) won bronze.

Related Topics

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian half marathon C’ship: Indian men’s team wins gold, women’s team clinches bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dhiraj Bommadevara secures India’s first archery Paris Olympics 2024 quota
    Team Sportstar
  3. Adam Zampa goes past Hogg for most wickets by an Australian spinner in a single ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Hridoy smashes maiden WC fifty; BAN 286/6 (46.3) vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 6/0 (2); Malan, Bairstow open for ENG; Afridi, Rauf eye quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Asian half marathon C’ship: Indian men’s team wins gold, women’s team clinches bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. James Hillier: Realistic target for Paris 2024 is to get as many athletes into the final as possible
    James Hillier
  3. Plucked from obscurity by P. T. Usha, farm boy Sunil Joliya could be India’s next big steeplechaser
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Tamirat Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men’s race; Hellen Obiri takes women’s title
    AP
  5. IAU 50km Run: Chakib Lachgar Latrache and Carla Molinaro emerge winners; India finishes second in men’s team
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian half marathon C’ship: Indian men’s team wins gold, women’s team clinches bronze
    Team Sportstar
  2. Dhiraj Bommadevara secures India’s first archery Paris Olympics 2024 quota
    Team Sportstar
  3. Adam Zampa goes past Hogg for most wickets by an Australian spinner in a single ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: Hridoy smashes maiden WC fifty; BAN 286/6 (46.3) vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: ENG 6/0 (2); Malan, Bairstow open for ENG; Afridi, Rauf eye quick wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment