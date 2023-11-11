Asian half marathon C’ship: Indian men’s team wins gold, women’s team clinches bronze

The Indian men’s team won gold at the first Asian half marathon Championship in Dubai on Saturday.

The team consisted of Kartik Kumar, Abhishek Pal and Sawan Barwal. Barwal won his second medal earlier, as he finished with a bronze clocking 1:04:30.

Kartik Kumar (1:05:21) was placed fifth, while Abhishek Pal was 13th (1:08:05).

The women’s team comprising of Poonam Dinkar (1:19:28), Kavita Yadav (1:19:33), and Rima Patel (1:19:40) won bronze.