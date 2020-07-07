More Sports Athletics Athletics Bahadur Singh exits as athletics chief coach after 25 years The contract of the 74-year-old ended on June 30 and the Sports Ministry did not extend it in accordance with its guidelines of keeping the upper age limit of coaches at national camps to 70. PTI New Delhi 07 July, 2020 16:47 IST Bahadur Singh, who ended his coaching career as one of India’s longest serving head coaches in June, took up the post in February 1995. - The Hindu PTI New Delhi 07 July, 2020 16:47 IST Indian athletics chief coach Bahadur Singh’s 25-year reign at the top post has ended with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) denying him a contract extension on the grounds of age restrictions.The contract of the 74-year-old Asian Games (1978 and 1982) gold medallist shot putter ended on June 30 and the Sports Ministry did not extend it in accordance with its guidelines of keeping the upper age limit of coaches at national camps to 70.READ: Timeless wisdom of coach Bahadur SinghSingh, who ended his coaching career as one of India’s longest serving head coaches, took up the post in February 1995.Confirming the development, Athletics Federation of India lauded Singh for his immense contribution to the sport, first as international medal winner and then as chief coach.“As we stay focused on our journey to being counted on the world stage, we will always remember the immense contribution Bahadur Singh made to Indian athletics, first as a shot putter of repute in the 70s and early 80s, and then as Chief Coach since February 1995,” AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said.“We would have loved to see him helm the squad in the Olympic Games, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced the postponement of Tokyo 2020. We will continue to draw on his experience in planning and in monitoring training and coaching,” he said in a release.The release, however, said Singh resigned in the wake of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ advisory restricting movement of senior citizens.Under his stewardship, India won 12 athletics medals, including two gold, in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games. The best came in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta where India won 20 medals in track and field competition, including eight gold and nine silver.The country’s best showing in Asian Games athletics instilled a belief in the community that with a bit more planning and effort, India could raise the bar and make a mark on the global stage. And Bahadur ji contributed to this rise,” AFI Planning and Coaching Committee Chairman Lalit Bhanot said.Sources in the AFI said that Singh may still be associated with Indian athletics in an advisory role. Singh won back-to-back shot put gold medals in 1978 Bangkok and 1982 Delhi Asian Games to add to the silver he bagged in Tehran in 1974. He also won a medal each in four Asian Track and Field Meets -- in 1973 (bronze), 1975 (gold), 1979 (bronze) and 1981 (silver).Singh also competed in the Moscow Olympics in 1980. He was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 1976 and the Dronacharya Award in 1998. He was honoured with Padma Shri in 1983. Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Full access to over 1000 magazines from July 2001 onwards. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.