MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Welteji and Kessler set world records to win road mile titles

Kessler won the men’s race with a time of 3:56.13, finishing ahead of Britain’s Callum Elson and compatriot Sam Prakel, shaving five seconds off the previous record set by Prakel in April.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 18:35 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: Silver medalist Diribe Welteji of Team Ethiopia celebrates on the podium after the Women’s 1500m Final during day six of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 24, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
File Photo: Silver medalist Diribe Welteji of Team Ethiopia celebrates on the podium after the Women’s 1500m Final during day six of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 24, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Silver medalist Diribe Welteji of Team Ethiopia celebrates on the podium after the Women’s 1500m Final during day six of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 24, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two road world records tumbled on Sunday when American Hobbs Kessler surged to victory in the men’s mile and Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji beat Faith Kipyegon in the women’s race at the inaugural Road Running Championships in Riga.

Kessler won the men’s race with a time of 3:56.13, finishing ahead of Britain’s Callum Elson and compatriot Sam Prakel, shaving five seconds off the previous record set by Prakel in April.

“I am fit, I wanted nothing but the win, so I went for it,” Kessler said.

“ I would say the road mile is a very American event -- Sam (Prakel) and I are very experienced in the event, possibly running the mile maybe 10 times this year -- and I am very proud of Sam and very proud of myself.”

ALSO READ: Asian Games: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 1500m; Ajay Kumar, Jinson Johnson take silver and bronze in men’s 1500m

Earlier on Sunday, Welteji reeled in Kenyan two-time Olympic gold medallist Kipyegon, finishing with a time of 4:20.98.

The previous world record of 4:27.97 was held by Nikki Hiltz of the United States.

“I came here to win, to write the history and to motivate the new generations of our athletes,” said Welteji, who won silver in the 1,500 metres at the World Championships in August.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar wins long jump silver

“When I approached the last stretch of the course and saw the finish line, that was the time when I decided to challenge Kipyegon’s leading position... I had the feeling that Kipyegon would be a bit tired, so I believed it was possible to beat her today.”

The road mile was made an official world record discipline on September 1.

The outright men’s record for the mile is 3:43.13, set by Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999. The women’s record of 4:07.64 was set by Kipyegon earlier this year.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC score, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; KBFC v JFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NED, ODI World Cup warm-up: Team India arrives in Kerala for Netherlands game; Virat Kohli to reach later
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Welteji and Kessler set world records to win road mile titles
    Reuters
  4. Athletics at Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, Hangzhou 2022: Sable, Toor strike gold; three medals in 1500m; Sreeshankar wins silver in long jump
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian shooters script history at Asian Games 2023, end campaign with 22 medals: Full list of medallists in shooting
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Welteji and Kessler set world records to win road mile titles
    Reuters
  2. Asian Games 2023: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins shot put gold
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: From rookie to superstar, Neeraj Chopra returns to the stage where his sporting success began
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Kerala State Senior Athletics: Saliha shocks record-holder Angel, Anand breaks 5000m meet record
    Stan Rayan
  5. AFI to decentralise national coaching camps from next year
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC score, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; KBFC v JFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NED, ODI World Cup warm-up: Team India arrives in Kerala for Netherlands game; Virat Kohli to reach later
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Welteji and Kessler set world records to win road mile titles
    Reuters
  4. Athletics at Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, Hangzhou 2022: Sable, Toor strike gold; three medals in 1500m; Sreeshankar wins silver in long jump
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian shooters script history at Asian Games 2023, end campaign with 22 medals: Full list of medallists in shooting
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment