World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s pole vault

Armand Duplantis will go into the Budapest World Championships as the undisputable favourite in the men’s pole vault event.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 15:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sweden’s Armand Duplantis.
FILE PHOTO: Sweden’s Armand Duplantis. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sweden’s Armand Duplantis. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in men’s pole vault in Budapest:

Armand Duplantis

Currently, there aren’t many athletes as dominant in their field as Armand Duplantis is in pole vault. The Swede is the reigning world and Olympic champion and has improved on his world record multiple times in the last couple of years.

The 23-year-old is also the season leader and in all likelihood will retain his world crown in Budapest.

Earlier this year, Duplantis went beyond 6.10m for the 12th time, breaking the record of legend Sergey Bubka.

Personal Best: 6.22m

Season’s Best: 6.22m

Chris Nilsen

FILE PHOTO: Chris Nilsen of the U.S.
FILE PHOTO: Chris Nilsen of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Chris Nilsen of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ranked second in the world, Chris Nilsen is expected to be the closest competitor to Duplantis. The American pole vaulter won silver behind the Swede both in the Tokyo Olympics and the Eugene championships.

The 25-year-old, who is also a capable high jumper, has gone past the 6m mark multiple times and will look to catch up with his more accomplished rival.

Personal Best: 6.05m

Season’s Best: 5.92m

Sondre Guttormsen

FILE PHOTO: Sondre Guttormsen of Norway.
FILE PHOTO: Sondre Guttormsen of Norway. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for European Athletics
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Sondre Guttormsen of Norway. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for European Athletics

Norway’s Sondre Guttormsen made a big splash this year when he won the European Indoor Championship.

Guttormsen is also second in the season’s leaderboard, behind Duplantis, with a giant leap of six metres, which is his personal best. The 24-year-old will look to continue his progression in the senior circuit with a strong performance in Budapest.

Personal Best: 6.00m

Season’s Best: 6.00m

Wildcard - Ernest John Obiena

FILE PHOTO - Philippines’ Ernest John Obiena.
FILE PHOTO - Philippines’ Ernest John Obiena. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO - Philippines’ Ernest John Obiena. | Photo Credit: AFP

Earlier this year, Ernest John Obiena became the first Asian athlete to breach the 6m mark in pole vault at the Sparebanken Vest Bergen Jump Challenge.

The Philippine pole vaulter is a bronze medallist at the Eugene championship and is currently ranked third in the world.

Personal Best: 6.00m

Season’s Best: 6.00m

World Record - 6.22m - Armand Duplantis
World Championships Record - 6.21m - Armand Duplantis
Olympic Record - 6.03m - Thiago Braz
World-leading performance in 2023 - 6.22m - Armand Duplantis

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics /

Armand Duplantis

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

