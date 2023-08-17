World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s pole vault

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in women’s pole vault in Budapest:

Katie Moon

Katie Moon, the reigning World and Olympic champion, is the favourite in the women’s pole vault event.

The American vaulter, who has a season best of 4.90m, will look to add to her glowing accolades at Budapest.

Personal Best: 4.95m

Season’s Best: 4.90m

Sandi Morris

FILE PHOTO: Sandi Morris. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Moon’s compatriot, Sandi Morris has had an underwhelming 2023, with a 4.71m effort being her season best.

But the 31-year-old athlete, who is only one of the three women to breach the 5m mark, has the experience to raise the bar when it matters. Morris, a silver medallist from Rio Olympics, was second behind Moon in Eugene.

Personal Best: 4.71m

Season’s Best: 5.00m

Nina Kennedy

Gold medalist Nina Kennedy of Team Australia celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Women’s Pole Vault Final on day six of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ranked second in the world, Nina Kennedy will look to improve upon the bronze she won in Eugene last year.

The Australian is the reigning Commonwealth champion and also has a gold medal in the Diamond League last year.

Personal Best: 4.82m

Season’s Best: 4.77m

Wildcard - Eliza McCartney

Eliza McCartney of New Zealand reacts during the Pole Vault, at the International Athletics Meeting, in Lucerne, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand’s Eliza McCartney, who has a best leap of 4.85m (second best this season) this year, is an outside choice to go make a claim to be the World Champion.

The Kiwi vaulter is the youngest Olympic medallist in the event, after she won bronze in Rio, when she was just 19. With age and experience accumulating, McCartney can be expected to push her bill further ahead.

Personal Best: 4.85m

Season’s Best: 4.94m