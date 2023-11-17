MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ex-Olympic walking champion Schwazer blocked from Paris Games

Schwazer had previously served a three-and-a-half year ban for testing positive for the blood booster erythropoietin (EPO) before the 2012 London Olympics.

Published : Nov 17, 2023 18:45 IST , Rome - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Alex Schwazer was suspended for eight years just before the 2016 Olympics for testing positive for anabolic steroids, but has claimed he was the victim of foul play.
Alex Schwazer was suspended for eight years just before the 2016 Olympics for testing positive for anabolic steroids, but has claimed he was the victim of foul play. | Photo Credit: Daniele Montigiani
infoIcon

Alex Schwazer was suspended for eight years just before the 2016 Olympics for testing positive for anabolic steroids, but has claimed he was the victim of foul play. | Photo Credit: Daniele Montigiani

Ex-Olympic champion walker Alex Schwazer, suspended for doping until August next year, has lost his last hope of participating in the 2024 Paris Games, the Italian has announced during a reality TV show.

“The decision (by the World Anti-Doping Agency, WADA) was announced after two years and it is not in my favour. I’m really sorry, because I remain convinced that this decision is fundamentally wrong. It was not taken in a neutral way,” Schwazer, 38, revealed during the “Grande Fratello” show, the Italian version of “Big Brother” on Thursday.

“I believe I’m paying the price for never having accepted the decision of sports justice and for having fought for years to prove my innocence,” the 2008 Olympic 50km champion told his ‘housemates’.

“In the coming days, I will consider the next steps regarding this decision and my presence here in the house,” added Schwazer.

ALSO READ
We hope to get into the TOPS program, says SRFI patron N. Ramachandran

The Italian was suspended for eight years just before the 2016 Olympics for testing positive for anabolic steroids, but has claimed he was the victim of foul play.

The samples taken on January 1, 2016, had initially given negative results but a new analysis, the following May, revealed traces of doping products.

Schwazer had previously served a three-and-a-half year ban for testing positive for the blood booster erythropoietin (EPO) before the 2012 London Olympics. He has not disputed the results of that test.

WADA hit the Italian, winner of the 50km race walk at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, with an eight-year ban for his second offence.

ALSO READ
Jamaica sprint queen Thompson-Herah splits with coach

But Schwazer was cleared of criminal proceedings by an Italian judge who considered that his samples from 2016 could have been altered.

Following this decision which opened the way for his participation in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, he appealed to the Swiss federal courts to obtain his reinstatement, but it was refused.

In April 2022, two reports commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Athletics Federation concluded that the sample at the origin of his positive test “was not subject to any form of manipulation”.

Schwazer, a double world bronze medallist in 2005 and 2007 in the 50km and the 2010 European champion in the 20km, has since become a coach.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ex-Olympic walking champion Schwazer blocked from Paris Games
    AFP
  2. Oyarzabal out of Spain squad with hamstring injury
    Reuters
  3. Pakistan board appoints Wahab Riaz as chief selector
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings, Nigeria second in Group C, Salah hat-trick keeps Egypt top of Group A
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Ex-Olympic walking champion Schwazer blocked from Paris Games
    AFP
  2. At 86, Tamil Nadu athlete K. Subramaniam wins four gold medals at Asian Masters Athletics Meet
    PTI
  3. Nothing more enriching than participating, finishing the historic Athens Marathon, says Dr Narender
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Jamaica sprint queen Thompson-Herah splits with coach
    AFP
  5. U.S. Olympic Trials marathon start time moved over heat concerns
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ex-Olympic walking champion Schwazer blocked from Paris Games
    AFP
  2. Oyarzabal out of Spain squad with hamstring injury
    Reuters
  3. Pakistan board appoints Wahab Riaz as chief selector
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings, Nigeria second in Group C, Salah hat-trick keeps Egypt top of Group A
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment