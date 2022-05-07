Fraser-Pryce clocks world-leading 10.67 to win 100m in Nairobi

Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce posted the fastest 100m in the world this year as she clocked 10.67secs to win her season opener in Nairobi on Saturday.

The 35-year-old, who has won eight Olympic medals including silver in Tokyo last summer, was a comfortable winner after new sprint sensation, the 18-year-old Namibian Christine Mboma, pulled up suddenly before collapsing to the track.

Fraser-Pryce's winning time was close to her personal best of 10.60, set in Lausanne in August 2021.

Only four other women have run the distance faster: Americans Marion Jones (10.65) and Carmelita Jeter (10.64), fellow Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54), and the controversial world record holder American Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49).

Earlier, the men's Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs withdrew at the last minute from his long-awaited return to the track in Nairobi because of intestinal problems.

The Italian, who was a surprise winner at last year's Olympics, was due to go head to head with silver medallist Fred Kerley for the first time since Tokyo.