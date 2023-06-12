Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter-State Nationals: Himanshi pulls off a quartermile surprise

The Haryana athlete is the country’s fastest 400m runner this year and promises to break records at the upcoming Inter-State Nationals in Bhubaneswar.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 19:53 IST , KOCHI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Haryana’s Himanshi Malik, India’s fastest female 400m runner this year will be opening her AFI National season in Bhubaneswar.
Haryana’s Himanshi Malik, India’s fastest female 400m runner this year will be opening her AFI National season in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Haryana’s Himanshi Malik, India’s fastest female 400m runner this year will be opening her AFI National season in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It’s a fabulous cast, one loaded with intrigue.

The women’s 400m entry list for the Inter-State Nationals, which begin in Bhubaneswar later this week, has names like Rezoana Mallick Heena, the Asian under-20 and under-18 champion, Federation Cup winner Priya Mohan, last year’s under-20 Worlds bronze medallist Rupal Chaudhary and girls like Aishwarya Mishra and Anjali Devi who have run some sensational times in the past but have also raised eyebrows in many quarters.

And there is Nirmala Sheoran, who won the 400m gold and helped India to the 4x400m women’s relay title at the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar but had it all taken away after she failed a dope-test in 2018 and was handed a four-year ban. She’s back now after the ban.

But there is one quartermiler, who does not figure among the above names, who has quietly run the country’s fastest 400m this year.

ALSO READ
IOA plans to hold WFI elections on July 4, appoints Retd Justice Mahesh Mittal as returning officer

Haryana’s Himanshi Malik, who took the varsities Nationals 400m title in an impressive 52.99s in Chennai in March, came up with another stunning time, 52.75s, while winning the Haryana State title in Karnal recently beating Nirmala Sheoran (54.21s).

That made Himanshi the fourth fastest quartermiler in Asia this year. The 21-year-old from Rohtak will be opening her AFI National season in Bhubaneswar.

“Himanshi is capable of running below 52s at the Inter-State and she will try to get the gold,” Ramesh Sindhu, who has been coaching her for the last two years, told Sportstar on Monday.

“She is very strong, her father is a weightlifting coach in Haryana, and her finishing is very good. But her training ‘age’ in athletics is very little, she has been running for just about three years. After some time, she will be running very well.”

Ramesh also revealed that a few of his trainees, including Kiran Pahal and Deepanshi, are in the national camp. “If Himanshi is called for the camp, she will also go,” he said.

Since there is no dope-testing at varsities Nationals, the national body AFI does not consider performances there for its records.

And this year, the federation has not been sending results of State meets to World Athletics to update athletes’ performance charts. So, now not many are aware of what is happening in State meets.

That is one reason why Himanshi’s impressive performances have almost been under wraps. And her progress in the last couple of years have been magical.

Two years ago, her best time in the 400m was 57.06s, late last year she brought it down to 53.53 and now her personal best is 52.75s.

The women’s quartermile could throw up many surprises in Bhubaneswar.

Related Topics

Nirmala Sheoran /

Priya Mohan /

Himanshi Malik

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter-State Nationals: Himanshi pulls off a quartermile surprise
    Stan Rayan
  2. India 0-0 Vanuatu LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Match stays goalless after 20 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hong Kong to host first men’s ATP tennis event in 20 years
    AFP
  4. ODI World Cup draft schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 12
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Inter-State Nationals: Himanshi pulls off a quartermile surprise
    Stan Rayan
  2. Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Paavo Nurmi Games, misses second event since sustaining muscle strain
    PTI
  3. Paris Diamond League: Lyles wins 100m dash; Kipyegon sets 5,000 WR
    AFP
  4. Paris Diamond League: Murali Sreeshankar secures third place
    Stan Rayan
  5. Deepthi overcomes intellectual impairment to win silver in Virtus Global Games
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter-State Nationals: Himanshi pulls off a quartermile surprise
    Stan Rayan
  2. India 0-0 Vanuatu LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Match stays goalless after 20 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hong Kong to host first men’s ATP tennis event in 20 years
    AFP
  4. ODI World Cup draft schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, June 12
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment