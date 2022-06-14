Inter-State Athletics: Praveen Chitravel joins 17m club, qualifies for Worlds; Shaili goes medal-less

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the men’s triple jump event as there was a host of athletes who were expected to make a new mark in the National inter-state athletics meet here on Tuesday.



In the end, it was Praveen Chitravel of Tamil Nadu who pipped his competitors to win the triple jump gold with a leap of 17.18m and book a place in the World Championships (17.14m) in Eugene next month. Kerala’s Abdullah Aboobacker finished second with a jump of 17.14m.



While Praveen, Abdullah, Eldose Paul and U. Karthik have already made the cut for Commonwealth Games, Abdullah had made the cut for the Worlds in the Indian Grand Prix in Bhubaneswar.



“I incurred a heel injury in the International meet in Rome recently and didn’t train much for 2-3 weeks and came directly to Chennai,” said Praveen.



READ: Praveen Chitravel sets new meet record in triple jump, qualifies for Worlds



Tamil Nadu bagged the overall championships with 133.500 points. Haryana (101.500) and Uttar Pradesh (99) finished second and third respectively.

A. Dharun, National record holder on 400m hurdles, did not take part in the final on Tuesday after having participated in the heat on Monday. While speaking to the media, Dharun had said that he was suffering from rat fever and that he wanted to see how good he can run at the heats to take a call.

Aishwarya Babu topped her triple jump gold with top honours in the women's long jump while Shaili Singh did not manage make the podium.

READ: Inter-State Athletics: Amoj Jacob suffers injury during 4x400m relay

READ: Aishwarya breaks National Record in triple jump at the National Inter-State Athletics C'ships



The results:

Men:

200m: 1. Amlan Borgohain (Asm) 21.00s; 2. Abhin B Devadiga (Kar) 21.42; 3. Rahul Ramesh Kadam (Mah) 21.68

5000m: 1. Harendra Kumar (Del) 14:01.50s; 2. Amit Jangir (Raj) 14:02.01; 3. Dharmender (Raj) 14:02.13

400mH: 1. Jabir Madari Palliyalil (Ker) 49.76s; 2. T. Santhosh Kumar (TN) 50.16; 3. Dhaval Mahesh Utekar (Guj) 50.55

Hammer throw: 1. Niraj Kumar (Raj) 65.52m; 2. Harvendra Singh (UP) 64.97; 3. Damneet Singh (Pun) 63.15

Triple jump: Praveen Chitravel (TN) 17.18m (NMR) (OMR): Arpinder Singh, Lucknow, 17.17m, 2014); 2. Abdullah Aboobacker (Ker) 17.14; 3. Eldose Paul (Ker) 16.81

4x400m relay: India-A (Muhammed Ajmal, P. Naganathan, Mijo Chacko Kurian, S. Arokia Rajiv) 3:05.34s; 2. Sri Lanka (S. Aruna Dharshana, H. Deshan, R. Lakshan, G. Niku) 3:06.05; 3. India-B (S. Barath, Kapil, Ayush Dabas, T. Santhosh Kumar) 3:15.78.



Women:

200m: 1. S. Dhanalakshmi (TN) 23.27s; 2. Hima Das (Asm) 23.29; 3. Aishwarya Mishra (Mah) 23.72

5000m: 1. Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav (Mah) 16:11.46s; 2. Shraddha Rajani (Guj) 16:14.04; 3. Seema (HP) 16:25.47



400mH: 1. R. Vithya Ramraj (TN) 57.08s; 2. R. Anu (Ker) 58.99; 3. R. Arathi (Ker) 59.26

Long jump: 1. B. Aishwarya (Kar) 6.60m; 2. Lancy Sojan (Ker) 6.49; 3. Sruthui Lekshmi (Ker) 6.35

Hammer throw: 1. Manju Bala (Raj) 64.19s (NMR) (OMR, Sarita Singh, Guwahati, 63.18m); 2. 3. Renu (Har) 59.83

4x400m relay: Haryana-B (Summy, Bhateri, Nisha, Simmy) 3:41.90; 2. Tami Nadu (B. Sumathira, Olimba Steffi, K. Roshini, V. Subha) 3:42.39; 3. Kerala (Jamsheela, Sayana, Li Net George, R. Arathi) 3:42.92.