Jepkosgei, Lemma win London Marathon

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei won a thrilling women's London Marathon on Sunday in two hours, 17.43 minutes as world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei faded late in the race to finish just outside the podium places.

Jepkosgei finished 15 seconds ahead of Ethiopian Degitu Azimeraw, while Ashete Bekere came third

Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the men's London Marathon in a time of two hours four minutes and, one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday.

Lemma, who finished on the podium last year, crossed the line 27 seconds ahead of Kenya's Vincent Kipchuma with Mosinet Geremew third.

Defending champion Shura Kitata came sixth.