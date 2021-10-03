Athletics Athletics Jepkosgei, Lemma win London Marathon Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei and Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the women's and men's London Marathon respectively on Sunday. While the Kenyan took two hours, 17.43 minutes, Lemma finished the marathon in two hours four minutes and one second. Reuters London 03 October, 2021 16:46 IST Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei crosses the finish line to win the women's race in the London Marathon. - AP Reuters London 03 October, 2021 16:46 IST Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei won a thrilling women's London Marathon on Sunday in two hours, 17.43 minutes as world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei faded late in the race to finish just outside the podium places.Jepkosgei finished 15 seconds ahead of Ethiopian Degitu Azimeraw, while Ashete Bekere came third Sherin's arrival promises to light up long jump Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the men's London Marathon in a time of two hours four minutes and, one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday.Lemma, who finished on the podium last year, crossed the line 27 seconds ahead of Kenya's Vincent Kipchuma with Mosinet Geremew third.Defending champion Shura Kitata came sixth. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :