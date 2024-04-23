MagazineBuy Print

TCS World 10K Bengaluru: New route in store for 2024 edition

TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024 will start outside Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground and finish on Kamaraj Road.

Published : Apr 23, 2024 20:55 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024, will start outside Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground and finish on Kamaraj Road.
TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024, will start outside Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground and finish on Kamaraj Road. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024, will start outside Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground and finish on Kamaraj Road. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With a new route in store for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024, the focus turns to the timings that runners - elite and amateurs - will aim to clock.

In earlier editions, the Sree Kanteerava Stadium hosted the start and finish line. The 16th edition of the World Athletic Gold Label Race, which will be held here on Sunday, will start outside Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground and finish on Kamaraj Road (outside Army Public School).

The old route aided an especially fast final two kilometres, which may not be the case here, given that the new start and finish are on high ground.

Race Director, Hugh Jones stated that this race has a “different balance to it”. “The new start and finish are pretty much on high ground, and the course goes out and back a few times, so it will be interesting to see how participants will pace themselves in the final stretch,” Jones said at the technical press conference here on Tuesday.

 The new route graphic.
 The new route graphic. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
 The new route graphic. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“It is not any more difficult than the previous courses. It covers pretty much the same elevations. There are gradients, but not severe gradients,” Jones added.

Vivek Jawali - Chairman Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Hospitals and event Medical Director called on participants to “plan their hydration properly along the route”, to counter the unprecedented heat wave in the city.

Shashikala, ACP Bengaluru Traffic Police, Central Sub-Division, stated that careful arrangements have been made to ensure that the run causes minimal difficulty to the general public.

M.M. Abhilash, BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer, spoke on limiting waste generation.

