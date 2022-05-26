Jyothi Yarraji breaks own 100m hurdles national record again

Jyothi Yarraji's stunning form continued as she broke her own 100m hurdles national record at the Harry Schulting Games in the Netherlands on Thursday. The gold at Schulting is Yarraji's third gold medal in three weeks.

The 22-year-old from Andhra Pradesh clocked 13.04s to better her record of 13.11s she set at the Loughborough international athletics meet last week.

It was earlier this month, when Yarraji smashed the 20-year-old national record in Cyprus with a time of 13.23s to win gold.

After her feat in Cyprus, she told Sportstar, "It’s good that I broke the record but I was actually a little disappointed that I couldn’t break the 13-second barrier. That was what I was hoping to do. I hope I will be able to get there and do well at the Commonwealth Games and World Championships."