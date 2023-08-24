MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023: Warholm back on top of world with 400m hurdles gold

The world record holder and Olympic champion ran 46.89, pulling away from American Rai Benjamin heading into the home straight.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 02:12 IST , BUDAPEST

Reuters
Karsten Warholm celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men’s 400 metres hurdles final.
Karsten Warholm celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 400 metres hurdles final. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Karsten Warholm celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men’s 400 metres hurdles final. | Photo Credit: AP

Karsten Warholm of Norway returned to the top of the global medal podium, racing to the gold in the 400 metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.

The world record holder and Olympic champion ran 46.89, pulling away from American Rai Benjamin heading into the home straight.

The 27-year-old won the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, but struggled to seventh at the worlds last season in Eugene when he was hampered by an injury.

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands crossed in 47.34 for silver, while Benjamin, silver medallist last year in Eugene, faded to take bronze in 47.56.

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

Karsten Warholm /

Rai Benjamin

