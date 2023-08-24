World Athletics Championships 2023: Warholm back on top of world with 400m hurdles gold

Karsten Warholm of Norway returned to the top of the global medal podium, racing to the gold in the 400 metres hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday.
The world record holder and Olympic champion ran 46.89, pulling away from American Rai Benjamin heading into the home straight.
The 27-year-old won the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, but struggled to seventh at the worlds last season in Eugene when he was hampered by an injury.
Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands crossed in 47.34 for silver, while Benjamin, silver medallist last year in Eugene, faded to take bronze in 47.56.
