National inter-university women’s athletics meet: Pavithra soars to a new high

Periyar University’s V. Pavithra broke Mariya Jaison’s four-year-old pole vault meet record while silver medallist Pooja also bettered the old mark on the third day of the 81st National inter-university women’s athletics championships here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jain’s junior international Priya H. Mohan (24.46s) surprised Asian Games silver medallist Dutee Chand (24.52) and topped their 200m semifinal. The two will once against clash in the final which promises to be a thriller.

The 4x400m mixed relay was also held along with the championships and Mangalore won the gold with Mahatma Gandhi and Panjab taking the next two spots.

The results:

100m hurdles: 1. Y. Jyothi (Acharya Nagarjuna) 13.72s, 2. Aparna Roy (Kerala) 13.98, 3. S. Nandhini (Bharathiar) 14.15.

Pole vault: 1. V. Pavithra (Periyar) 4.00m (MR, OR Mariya Jaison’s 3.80); 2. Pooja (Guru Jambheshwar) (3.95 BMR), 3. Divya Mohanan (Mahatma Gandhi) 3.80.

Discus 1. Grima (Chaudhary Bansi Lal) 48.52m, 2. Tanuja (Maharshi Dayanand) 47.03, 3. Shalini Choudhary (Mangalore) 46.42.

Heptathlon: 1. Tanu (Guru Jambheshwar) 5002 pts, 2. Aparna Roy (Kerala) 4920, 3. Mariya Thomas (Mahatma Gandhi) 4491.

4x400m mixed relay: 1. Mangalore (3:25.25s), 2. Mahatma Gandhi (3:27.07), 3. Panjab (3:27.71).