Neeraj Chopra wants to continue with current coach for Paris Games

Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday said he would like to continue his partnership with Klaus Bartonietz for the 2024 Paris Games.

During a panel discussion at India Today Conclave, Neeraj said: "His training methods suit me and I have great bonding with him. I want to continue training with him for the next Olympics also."

Neeraj said Bartonietz's methods suit him as the bio-mechanical expert cracks jokes even during intense sessions.

"At times, I don't like to be very serious during training sessions. Koi coach aise hote hey, danda pakadke pichhe khade hote hain (There are some coaches who stand with a stick). But Klaus sir is different," the 23-year-old said.

Neeraj also said he did just a couple of warm-up throws before the Olympic final in Tokyo as he wanted to preserve himself for the actual competition.

"Most of the finalists came out one-and-a-half hours to two hours before the final for warm-up and they were having lots of throws. But I did only two or three warm-up throws.

"I wanted to do my best during the actual competition and preserve energy. The medal was in the actual competition only. My coach was looking for me and he told me why I was not having warm-up throws," he said.

"It was very hot in Tokyo that day and I told him that before qualification round (three days before) I did a lot of warm-up throws and that left me with less energy during the actual event."