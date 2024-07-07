Avinash Sable, Kishore Jena in action, Paris Diamond League 2024: Preview, start list, when and where to watch?

PREVIEW:

Top Indian 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable and javelin thrower Kishore Jena will hope to fine-tune their Olympics preparations in the Paris leg of the Diamond League one-day meeting series on Sunday.

Reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has opted out of the Paris DL stating it was never a part of his competition calendar this year.

Both Sable and Jena have not been in the best of forms and have not competed in too many events ahead of the Paris Games but they would be looking to get acclimatised to the conditions of the city which will host the Olympics.

In five Diamond League appearances so far in his career, Sable’s best show has been a fifth-place finish.

Jena has also had a forgettable season so far with efforts of 76.31m in Doha Diamond League and 75.49m in the Federation Cup before an 80.84m throw to win a bronze at the National Inter-State Championships.

Why is Neeraj Chopra not competing at the Paris Diamond League?

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clarified that Sunday’s Paris Diamond League was never a part of his competition calendar this year.

The statement came after a media report stated that Chopra pulled out of the event due to the adductor niggle that has been troubling him for the past couple of months.

The 26-year-old took to X to say that there was no question of a withdrawal when he had not even entered his name.

MEN’S JAVELIN THROW START LIST

Artur Felfner

Kishore Jena

Toni Keranen

Marcin Krukowski

Andrian Mardare

Edis Matusevičius

Arshad Nadeem

Anderson Peters

Jakub Vadlejch

Julian Weber

MEN’S 3000m STEEPLECHASE START LIST

Daniel Arce

Geordie Beamish

Leonard Bett

Jean-Simon Desgagnés

Samuel Duguna

Louis Gilavert

Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui

Abraham Kibiwot

Lawrence Kemboi

Simon Koech

Wilberforce Chemiat

Ryuji Miura

Anthony Rotich

Avinash Sable

Amos Serem

Abrham Sime

Mohamed Tindouft

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When will the men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw at the Paris Diamond League 2024 start?

The men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw events at the Paris Diamond League 2024 will start at 7: 53 PM IST and 8:15 PM IST, respectively on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Where to watch the men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw at the Paris Diamond League 2024 on TV in India?

The men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw events at the Paris Diamond League 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports 18.

Where to live stream the men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw at the Paris Diamond League 2024 in India?

The live streaming of men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw events at the Paris Diamond League 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema.