MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Online abuse of athletes increased at 2023 World Championships

The study said racist abuse had increased by 14% compared to the 2022 championships in Oregon. Two athletes out of the 1,344 monitored received 44% of all accounted abuse between them.

Published : Dec 22, 2023 17:45 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Photo: X (formerly twitter) logo
Representative Photo: X (formerly twitter) logo | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: X (formerly twitter) logo | Photo Credit: AFP

More than half the online abuse of athletes at this year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest was of racist or sexualised nature, World Athletics said in a report published on Friday.

The sport’s governing body said it had safeguarding measures in place at the August 18-28 event which analysed nearly 450,000 posts and comments on social media in a bid to protect the 1,344 athletes competing.

The study said racist abuse had increased by 14% compared to the 2022 championships in Oregon. Two athletes out of the 1,344 monitored received 44% of all accounted abuse between them.

The study also said that social media platform X, formerly Twitter, was the preferred channel for abusers, with almost 90% of detected abuse -- a 500% relative increase compared to 2022.

“Athletes should not have to accept abuse as an inevitable consequence of being on these social media platforms,” World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon said in a statement.

ALSO READ | James Hillier: Realistic target for Paris 2024 is to get as many athletes into the final as possible

“We are the number one Olympic sport and have a responsibility to protect our athletes, on and off the field of play.

“So as we enter an Olympic year, with the extra attention that brings, we are seeking urgent meetings with these platforms to achieve a greater level of enforcement and safeguarding for our athletes.”

The study said male athletes faced an increase in abuse, with a gender split of 51% targeting men and 49% aimed at women.

Related stories

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

racism /

Olympic /

Paris Olympics /

Olympic Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Online abuse of athletes increased at 2023 World Championships
    Reuters
  2. National Shooting Trials: Rhythm Sangwan beats Manu Bhaker; Sift Samra tops women’s rifle 3-position
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Indian shooting team not to compete in season-opening Cairo World Cup
    PTI
  4. Why camaraderie is key for Troy Cooley’s bowlers in the Indian women’s cricket team
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Pakistan former PM Imran Khan granted bail, but release uncertain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Online abuse of athletes increased at 2023 World Championships
    Reuters
  2. Tata Steel Kolkata 25K: Ebenyo, Sutume win in style
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Tata Steel Kolkata 25K: New records on offer with flat course, fine weather conditions
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Do it without worrying about pressure, Jackson’s advice to Neeraj Chopra
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 will ‘welcome’ neutral Russia and Belarus athletes, says chief of Olympics organising committee Tony Estanguet
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Online abuse of athletes increased at 2023 World Championships
    Reuters
  2. National Shooting Trials: Rhythm Sangwan beats Manu Bhaker; Sift Samra tops women’s rifle 3-position
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Indian shooting team not to compete in season-opening Cairo World Cup
    PTI
  4. Why camaraderie is key for Troy Cooley’s bowlers in the Indian women’s cricket team
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Pakistan former PM Imran Khan granted bail, but release uncertain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment