Services Championships: Pranav, Abdulla impress

Abdulla Aboobacker surprised Federation Cup champion Karthik Unnikrishnan, his Air Force teammate, and won the triple jump gold with a personal best of 16.79m in the 70th Services athletics championships which concluded at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday.

Abdulla's jump was the best by an Indian triple jumper this year and bettered his previous best (16.67, 2019) by 12 centimetres. Karthik took the silver with 16.53.

Meanwhile, Navy's K.S. Pranav emerged as the fastest man in an impressive 10.28s, the second best time by an Indian this year. Army Red, which included Olympian Arokia Rajiv, defeated Navy in 4x400m relay, which also had an Olympian in 400m national record holder Muhammed Anas.