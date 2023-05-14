High jumper Tejaswin Shankar clears 2.21m to finish 2nd at NACAC New Life Invitational

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar finished second in the NACAC New Life invitational event at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex here on Saturday night.

38-year-old Donald Thomas of the Bahamas won the event with a jump of 2.26m. Thomas is a 2007 World Championships gold medallist.

Tejaswin, a 24-year-old Commonwealth Games medallist, produced a leap of 2.21m but fell short of his national record of 2.29m that he achieved in 2018 at the NCAA’s Texas Tech Corky/Crofoot Shootout in April 2018.

Tejaswin won his CWG bronze medal with a jump of 2.22m in Birmingham in 2022.

His second-place finish at the Continental Tour Silver level meet in the Bahamas will earn Tejaswin 1179 points.

Lushane Wilson of Jamaica bagged the joint second place with a 2.21m jump.