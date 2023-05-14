Athletics

High jumper Tejaswin Shankar clears 2.21m to finish 2nd at NACAC New Life Invitational

The 24-year-old Commonwealth Games medallist produced a leap of 2.21m but fell short of his national record of 2.29m that he achieved in 2018.

Team Sportstar
Bahamas 14 May, 2023 12:38 IST
Bahamas 14 May, 2023 12:38 IST
Tejaswin Shankar clears 2.21m at the NACAC New Life Invitational high jump event in the Bahamas.

Tejaswin Shankar clears 2.21m at the NACAC New Life Invitational high jump event in the Bahamas. | Photo Credit: AFP

The 24-year-old Commonwealth Games medallist produced a leap of 2.21m but fell short of his national record of 2.29m that he achieved in 2018.

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar finished second in the NACAC New Life invitational event at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex here on Saturday night.

38-year-old Donald Thomas of the Bahamas won the event with a jump of 2.26m. Thomas is a 2007 World Championships gold medallist.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra to be in action at FBK Games in Netherlands on June 4

Tejaswin, a 24-year-old Commonwealth Games medallist, produced a leap of 2.21m but fell short of his national record of 2.29m that he achieved in 2018 at the NCAA’s Texas Tech Corky/Crofoot Shootout in April 2018.

Tejaswin won his CWG bronze medal with a jump of 2.22m in Birmingham in 2022.

His second-place finish at the Continental Tour Silver level meet in the Bahamas will earn Tejaswin 1179 points.

Lushane Wilson of Jamaica bagged the joint second place with a 2.21m jump.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Mo Farah announces Great North Run as his final race

Murali Sreeshankar on aiming for an Olympic medal, camaraderie for other jumpers, plans for 2023 season

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us