High jumper Tejaswin Shankar wins New Balance Indoor Grand Prix title, Femke Bol breaks world record

High jumper Tejaswin Shankar won the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix with a leap of 2.26m in this season’s second World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting, in Boston, USA, on Saturday night.

Tejaswin, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, delivered a faultless performance, clearing 2.14m, 2.19m, 2.23m and 2.26m on his first attempts before going for three attempts at a new PB of 2.30m, which went in vain.

Tejaswin won the title ahead of Donald Thomas of the Bahamas, who came up with a jump of 2.23m, while Darryl Sullivan of the USA notched up his Season-Best (SB) indoor leap of 2.19 to finish third.

The 24-year-old Indian athlete, who was competing in his first event since graduating from Kansas City University, won his second NCAA title for Kansas State last year.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands’ Femke Bol, competing in her first meet in 2023, broke a 17-year-old world indoor 500m best with a dominant 1:05.63 run.

American Noah Lyles won the 60m sprinting event, while Grant Holloway, extending his indoor sprint hurdles win streak, won the 60m hurdles title.