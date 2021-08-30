TNAA awaits State government approval to host first-ever National U-23 championships

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has allotted the first-ever National Under-23 championships to Tamil Nadu. It is scheduled to begin on September 27 and run till September 29 at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai. But the Tamil Nadu Athletics Association (TNAA) is yet to get clearance from the State Government despite seeking permission in the first week of August.

Speaking to Sportstar on Monday, C. Latha, TNAA secretary, said: “There will be around 500 athletes coming to Chennai. There will be no spectators. We will follow all the Covid-19 guidelines. All we want is a concrete answer from the State Government.”

She further added: “The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin is very supportive of sports. I am more perplexed because the schools are going to open soon. The beaches and cinema theatres have opened. But not stadiums. All I am asking the Government is to tell us in advance whether we can conduct [u-23 Nationals] or not. Earlier the response, more time we’ll have to plan and execute."

Latha argued that when states such as Telangana and Karnataka are hosting events, why not Tamil Nadu. “Telangana is hosting the Open Nationals at Warangal from September 15 to 19, and Karnataka will conduct the state championships sometime next month. The two states have more active Covid-19 cases than TN,” she said.

Sources privy to the development told this publication that the State Government had been apprised of the matter and the stadiums will open sooner than later.