Trayvon Bromell runs fastest 100-metre in 2021 ahead of Olympics

Bromell becomes the ninth man to dip under 9.80 seconds, slashing nearly one-10th of a second off his personal best of 9.84.

Reuters 06 June, 2021 09:52 IST

American Trayvon Bromell underlined his credentials as the Tokyo Olympics 100 metres gold medal favourite on Saturday by running the fastest time this year of 9.77 seconds at the New Life Invitational in Miramar, Florida.

Bromell becomes the ninth man to dip under 9.80 seconds, slashing nearly one-10th of a second off his personal best of 9.84.

RELATED| Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocks 10.63 seconds in 100m, becomes second fastest woman in history

Marvin Bracey of the United States was second in 9.85 followed by Chris Royster in 10.08.

Reigning Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 100m and 200m events, clocking 10.87 and 22.54 seconds, respectively.