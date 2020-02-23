More Sports Athletics Athletics Stojanovic and Riveros win Triathlon Asian Cup 2020 Serbia's Ognjen Stojanovic won the men's gold medal while Chilean Barbara Riveros finished first in the women's category of the Triathlon Asian Cup on Sunday. S. Prasanna Venkatesan CHENNAI 23 February, 2020 19:17 IST From left to right: Winners at the Triathlon Asian Cup 2020 Ognjen Stojanovic, Barbara Riveros,Sarojini Devi Thoudam and Adarsh Muralidharan Nair. - r. ragu S. Prasanna Venkatesan CHENNAI 23 February, 2020 19:17 IST Ognjen Stojanovic (Serbia) and Barbara Riveros (Chile) emerged the men's and women's champions of the Chennai NTT ASTC Triathlon Asian Cup here on Sunday.The initial swimming in the outside area of the INS Adyar Naval establishment was skipped due to rough sea conditions and a 5 km road running was had instead."Taking the safety aspect into consideration, we decided to skip swimming," said the technical delegate of the event Sam Wikramasinghe of Sri Lanka.Stajanovic made a sedate start, came third in the opening run, was second after cycling, and finished first after the second running phase.He said he was "disappointed" the event could not have the swimming, but was happy with the final outcome.Barbara was sixth after the initial running, jumped to the second spot after cycling, to finally finish first.READ | Coronavirus has caused paranoia in Hong Kong, says triathlete Oscar Coggins "I'm happy I could come to India. Like the people and the culture, but yes, triathlon without swimming was unexpected," she said.Adarsh Muralidharan Nair (Services Sports Control Board) and Sarojini Devi Thoudam (Manipur) won the men's and women's titles in the senior National championship. The results: Men: 1. Ognjen Stojanovic (Ser) 01.48.47s; 2. Oscar Coggins (Hkg) 01.49.03; 3. Jan Celustka (Cze) 01.49.24.Women: 1. Barbara Riveros (Chile) 02.01.07; 2. Antoanela Manac (Romania) 02.01.25; 3. Arina Shulgina (ITU) 02.01.36.National championship: Men: 1. Adarsh Muralidharan Nair (SSCB) 01.58.01; 2. Bishworjit Saikhom (SSCB) 01.58.42; 3. Mali Raghunath (SSCB) 02.03.15.Women: 1. Sarojini Devi Thoudam (Mani) 02.21.20; 2. Monika Mukheshbhai Nagpure (Guj) 02.22.56; 3. Pragnya Mohan (Guj) 02.24.41. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.