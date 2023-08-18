World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s hammer throw

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

The following are the top three contenders for the gold medal in the women’s hammer throw event.

Brooke Andersen (USA)

Brooke Andersen is the defending world champion and the rising star in the women’s hammer throw circuit.

The 27-year-old American recently became only the third woman in history to breach the 80m mark in the hammer throw.

Andersen is in stunning form, winning nine out of 10 competitions this season, including the Chorzow and Paris Diamond League.

Her 80.17m in Tuscon, Arizona, is also the world-leading throw this season, and she finds herself in a very commanding position to home her second gold in succession.

PB - 80.17m Univ. of Arizona Roy P. Drachman Stadium, Tucson, AZ (USA) May 20, 2023

SB - 80.17m Univ. of Arizona Roy P. Drachman Stadium, Tucson, AZ (USA) May 20, 2023

Camryn Rogers (Canada)

FILE PHOTO: Camryn Rogers of Canada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Canada’s Camryn Rogers would want to upgrade her silver to gold in Budapest this year.

The 24-year-old missed out on gold at the 2022 Oregon World Championship by a significant margin (3.44m) to Andersen.

But since then, the Canadian national champion has improved her distance and currently is at her personal best of 78.62m throw.

PB - 78.62m Drake Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (USA) May 26, 2023

SB - 78.62m Drake Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (USA) May 26, 2023

DeAnna Price (USA)

FILE PHOTO: DeAnna Price of the United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

DeAnna Price is one of the three women to cross the 80m mark in the hammer throw.

The 2019 Doha World Championship gold medallist, Price is a veteran of the event and also has two top-eight finishes at the Olympics.

A personal best of 80.31m, achieved in 2021 at Eugene, Oregon, Price would need to repeat her stunning performance for gold in Budapest.

Price is ranked fifth in the world.

PB - 80.31m Hayward Field, Eugene, OR (USA) June 26, 2021

SB - 78.18m Hayward Field, Eugene, OR (USA) July 9, 2023

Anita Wlodarczyk (Poland) - Dark Horse

FILE PHOTO: Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Poland’s Anita Wlodarczyk is undoubtedly the all-time great of this event.

The four-time World and three-time Olympics champion, Anita is the world record holder for women’s hammer throw.

Her gigantic throw of 82.98m at the Stadion PGE Narodowy in Poland would put her amongst the best in the event across gender.

But the defending Olympic champion has an underwhelming season-best of 74.81m.

With age not on her side but having tonnes of experience with her, the 38-year-old could be a dark horse in the event, considering her prowess and past performances on the biggest stage.

PB - 82.98m Stadion PGE Narodowy, Warszawa (POL) August 28, 2016

SB - 74.81m Stadion SNP, Banska Bystrica (SVK) July 20, 2023