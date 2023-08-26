World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE, Day 8 updates: Ethiopia’s Beriso wins women’s marathon gold - latest results

- August 26, 2023 13:38Decathlon 110 Metres Hurdles Men - Heat 1 Results
1 . Lindon Victor (GRN) - 14.47s
2. Janek Oiglane (EST) - 14.51s
3. Karel Tilga (EST) - 14.68s
4. Rik Taam (NED) - 14.80s
5. Johannes Erm (EST) - 14.90s
6. Marcus Nilsson (SWE) - 15.06s
The 110-m hurdles event will commence shortly with three heats splitting the participants.
- August 26, 2023 13:16ICYMI: India marks rare feat before Javelin final
- August 26, 2023 13:04Women’s Marathon Results
1. Amane Beriso Shankule (Ethiopia) - 2:24:23 SB
2. Gotytom Gebreslase (Ethiopia) - 2:24:34 SB
3. Fatima Gardadi (Morocco) - 2:25:17
- August 26, 2023 13:01Ethiopia’s Amane Shankule wins the women’s marathonE
- August 26, 2023 12:57Where to watch the World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?
The World Athletics Championships 2023 is being live-streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.
- August 26, 2023 12:56Morning Session schedule - Day 8
MORNING SESSION
10:30AM - Women’s Marathon
1:35PM - Men’s 110m Hurdles (Decathlon)
1:55PM - Women’s Shot Put Qualification
2:30PM - Men’s Discus Throw (Decathlon Group A)
3:35PM - Men’s Discus Throw (Decathlon Group B)
4:30PM - Men’s Pole Vault (Decathlon Group A)
5:30PM - Men’s Pole Vault (Decathlon Group B)
