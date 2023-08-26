MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE, Day 8 updates: Ethiopia’s Beriso wins women’s marathon gold - latest results

World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE: Follow live updates and latest results from the morning session of Day 8 of the competitions in Budapest.

Updated : Aug 26, 2023 13:38 IST

Team Sportstar
Ethiopia's Amane Beriso Shankule won gold in the women;s marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
Ethiopia's Amane Beriso Shankule won gold in the women;s marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Marton Monus
lightbox-info

Ethiopia's Amane Beriso Shankule won gold in the women;s marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Marton Monus

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE of day eight of the World Athletics Championships 2023 happening in Budapest, Hungary.

  • August 26, 2023 13:38
    Decathlon 110 Metres Hurdles Men - Heat 1 Results

    1 . Lindon Victor (GRN) - 14.47s

    2. Janek Oiglane (EST) - 14.51s

    3. Karel Tilga (EST) - 14.68s

    4. Rik Taam (NED) - 14.80s

    5. Johannes Erm (EST) - 14.90s

    6. Marcus Nilsson (SWE) - 15.06s

  • August 26, 2023 13:33
    Decathlon 110 Metres Hurdles Men - Heat 1

    The 110-m hurdles event will commence shortly with three heats splitting the participants.

  • August 26, 2023 13:16
    ICYMI: India marks rare feat before Javelin final

    Neeraj, Manu and Kishore spear India to history as fourth nation to qualify three to Worlds Javelin final

    India joined the USA, Finland and Germany in the record books as Neeraj Chopra, Manu DP and Kishore Jena secured berths in the final of the javelin throw at the World Championships in Budapest.

  • August 26, 2023 13:04
    Women’s Marathon Results

    1. Amane Beriso Shankule (Ethiopia) - 2:24:23 SB

    2. Gotytom Gebreslase (Ethiopia) - 2:24:34 SB

    3. Fatima Gardadi (Morocco) - 2:25:17

  • August 26, 2023 13:01
    Ethiopia’s Amane Shankule wins the women’s marathon

    E

  • August 26, 2023 12:57
    Where to watch the World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?

    The World Athletics Championships 2023 is being live-streamed in India on Jio Cinema from August 19 to 27.

  • August 26, 2023 12:56
    Morning Session schedule - Day 8

    MORNING SESSION

    10:30AM - Women’s Marathon

    1:35PM - Men’s 110m Hurdles (Decathlon)

    1:55PM - Women’s Shot Put Qualification

    2:30PM - Men’s Discus Throw (Decathlon Group A)

    3:35PM - Men’s Discus Throw (Decathlon Group B)

    4:30PM - Men’s Pole Vault (Decathlon Group A)

    5:30PM - Men’s Pole Vault (Decathlon Group B)

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Beriso leads Ethiopian 1-2 in women’s marathon
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE, Day 8 updates: Ethiopia’s Beriso wins women’s marathon gold - latest results
    Team Sportstar
  3. Focussing on singles way to go for Indian players: Paes and Bhupathi
    PTI
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Eight: Indians in action, event timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj, Manu and Kishore spear India to history as fourth nation to qualify three to Worlds Javelin final
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Beriso leads Ethiopian 1-2 in women’s marathon
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE, Day 8 updates: Ethiopia’s Beriso wins women’s marathon gold - latest results
    Team Sportstar
  3. Neeraj, Manu and Kishore spear India to history as fourth nation to qualify three to Worlds Javelin final
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Eight: Indians in action, event timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: US safely into men’s 4x100m final, Canada out
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Beriso leads Ethiopian 1-2 in women’s marathon
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE, Day 8 updates: Ethiopia’s Beriso wins women’s marathon gold - latest results
    Team Sportstar
  3. Focussing on singles way to go for Indian players: Paes and Bhupathi
    PTI
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Eight: Indians in action, event timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neeraj, Manu and Kishore spear India to history as fourth nation to qualify three to Worlds Javelin final
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment