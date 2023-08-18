World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s javelin throw

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.
The women’s javelin throw is set to be one of the tightly contested events in the Hungarian capital. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in Budapest:
Haruka Kitaguchi
Haruka Kitaguchi won bronze at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene and gold at the Silesia Diamond League in July 2023.
The 25-year-old is the first athlete from Japan to win a medal in a throwing event in the World Championships or Olympics.
Season Best: 67.04m at Chorzow in July 2023
Mackenzie Little
Mackenzie Little secured silver in the Women’s javelin throw event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The Australian also finished 5th in the World Championships at Eugene in the same year.
Season Best: 65.70m at Lausanne in June 2023.
Sigrid Borge
Sigrid Borge is a Norwegian javelin athlete who is a four-time national champion in women’s javelin.
The 27-year-old is yet to win a medal in any senior event but has been the second best Javelin thrower in 2023 which makes her a medal prospect.
Season Best: 66.50m at Halle in May 2023
2022 World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber has an outside chance in this event despite her season best not being among the top 5 in the world.
World Record -72.28m (Barbora Spotakova at the 2008 World Athletics Final in Stuttgart)
World Championships Record - 71.70m (Olisdeilys Menendez at 2005 World Championships in Helsinki)
Olympic Record - 71.53m (Olisdeilys Menendez at the 2004 Athens Olympics)
World-leading performance in 2023 - 67.04m (Haruka Kitaguchi at Silesia Diamond League in July)
