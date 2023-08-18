MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s javelin throw

Haruka Kitaguchi, Mackenzie Little and Sigrid Borge are the favourites for gold medal in women’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 16:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan competes in Women’s Javelin throw during Athletissima, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan competes in Women’s Javelin throw during Athletissima, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan competes in Women's Javelin throw during Athletissima, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

The women’s javelin throw is set to be one of the tightly contested events in the Hungarian capital. Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in Budapest:

Haruka Kitaguchi

Haruka Kitaguchi won bronze at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene and gold at the Silesia Diamond League in July 2023.

The 25-year-old is the first athlete from Japan to win a medal in a throwing event in the World Championships or Olympics.

Season Best: 67.04m at Chorzow in July 2023

Mackenzie Little

Mackenzie Little secured silver in the Women’s javelin throw event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

FILE PHOTO: Mackenzie Little of Australia competes in Women’s Javelin throw during Athletissima, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland.
FILE PHOTO: Mackenzie Little of Australia competes in Women’s Javelin throw during Athletissima, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Mackenzie Little of Australia competes in Women's Javelin throw during Athletissima, part of the 2023 Diamond League series at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Australian also finished 5th in the World Championships at Eugene in the same year.

Season Best: 65.70m at Lausanne in June 2023.

Sigrid Borge

Sigrid Borge is a Norwegian javelin athlete who is a four-time national champion in women’s javelin.

The 27-year-old is yet to win a medal in any senior event but has been the second best Javelin thrower in 2023 which makes her a medal prospect.

FILE PHOTO: Sigrid Borge of Norway competes in the Women’s Javelin Throw event during Day One of the Muller Anniversary Games at London Stadium on July 21, 2018 in London, England.
FILE PHOTO: Sigrid Borge of Norway competes in the Women’s Javelin Throw event during Day One of the Muller Anniversary Games at London Stadium on July 21, 2018 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Sigrid Borge of Norway competes in the Women's Javelin Throw event during Day One of the Muller Anniversary Games at London Stadium on July 21, 2018 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Season Best: 66.50m at Halle in May 2023

2022 World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber has an outside chance in this event despite her season best not being among the top 5 in the world.

World Record -72.28m (Barbora Spotakova at the 2008 World Athletics Final in Stuttgart)
World Championships Record - 71.70m (Olisdeilys Menendez at 2005 World Championships in Helsinki)
Olympic Record - 71.53m (Olisdeilys Menendez at the 2004 Athens Olympics)
World-leading performance in 2023 - 67.04m (Haruka Kitaguchi at Silesia Diamond League in July)

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
