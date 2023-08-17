MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s long jump

Miltiadis Tentoglou, Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar are the favourites for gold medal in men’s long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Published : Aug 17, 2023 17:47 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Long jumpers M. Sreeshankar (right) and Jeswin Aldrin (left)
FILE PHOTO: Long jumpers M. Sreeshankar (right) and Jeswin Aldrin (left) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Long jumpers M. Sreeshankar (right) and Jeswin Aldrin (left) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

With 70 athletes jumping over 8m and nearly 40 jumping over 8.10m this season, the long jump has become a very difficult and unpredictable event that is open to all athletes. The following are the top three contenders for the gold medal.

Jeswin Aldrin (India)

FILE PHOTO: Jeswin Aldrin Johnson of India.
FILE PHOTO: Jeswin Aldrin Johnson of India. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Jeswin Aldrin Johnson of India. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jeswin Aldrin will carry the hope of several Indians in the competition as the National record holder will be of one the prime medal contenders in the event. 

Aldrin enters the championship with the world-leading jump of 8.42m, which he achieved in the second AFI National Jumps Competition in March this year at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary. 

But he will also have to deal with the pressure of expectations, and competing at the world level for the first time will put his abilities to the test. 

PB - 8.42m - AFI National Jumps Competition, March 2, 2023

SB - 8.42m - AFI National Jumps Competition, March 2, 2023

Murali Sreesankar (India)

FILE PHOTO: India’s Murali Sreeshankar in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Murali Sreeshankar in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: India’s Murali Sreeshankar in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Murali Sreesankar of India, ranked sixth in the world, has also set his sights on gold in Budapest.

The Commonwealth Games silver medallist comes into the event with a personal and season-best jump of 8.41m in the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

The jump also puts him second after his compatriot Aldrin in the world-leading mark this season.  

Sreesankar finished seventh in the 2022 Oregon World Championships with a slightly underwhelming jump of 7.96m and will be looking to improve his position this time. 

PB - 8.41m - National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar June 18 2023

SB - 8.41m - National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar June 18 2023

Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece)

FILE PHOTO: Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece.
FILE PHOTO: Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The reigning Olympic champion and one of the most consistent long jumpers of the current circuit, Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou, will leave no stone unturned to win gold in Budapest. 

After missing out on gold in the 2022 World Championship to China’s Wang Jianan, the world no. 1 has a great chance to change the colour of his medal. 

With a personal best of 8.60m, Tentoglou stands far ahead of all the competitors in the mix.

PB - 8.60m - Grigoris Lambrakis Stadium, Kallithea, Athina (GRE) May 26, 2021

SB - 8.41m - Arena Stade Couvert, Liévin - February 15

Lin Yu Tang (Chinese Taipei)

Lin Yu Tang beat Sreeshankar in a closely-fought Asian Athletics Championships final in Thailand to win gold in July. 

With the third-best world-leading jump this season, Tang could well be the dark horse of the event.   

PB - 8.40m - Asian Athletics Championship, Bangkok July 15, 2023

SB - 8.40m - Asian Athletics Championship, Bangkok July 15, 2023

World Record - 8.95m (Mike Powell at 1991 Tokyo World Championships)
World Championships Record - 8.95m (Mike Powell at 1991 Tokyo World Championships)
Olympic Record - 8.90m (Bob Beamon at 1968 Mexico City Olympics)
World-leading performance in 2023 - 8.42m (Jeswin Aldrin at AFI National Jumps Competition in India)

Related stories

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

Jeswin Aldrin /

Murali Sreeshankar /

Miltiadis Tentoglou

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘What a special place to be in’: Triathlete Zafares after Seine test event ahead of Paris Olympics
    AP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s long jump
    Team Sportstar
  3. Buchi Babu 2023: Jhathavedh spins TNCA XI to victory over Kerala
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois undergoes successful ACL surgery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. ‘What a special place to be in’: Triathlete Zafares after Seine test event ahead of Paris Olympics
    AP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s long jump
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s triple jump
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders for men’s triple jump
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s Shot Put
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘What a special place to be in’: Triathlete Zafares after Seine test event ahead of Paris Olympics
    AP
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s long jump
    Team Sportstar
  3. Buchi Babu 2023: Jhathavedh spins TNCA XI to victory over Kerala
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois undergoes successful ACL surgery
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment