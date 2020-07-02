More Sports Athletics Athletics World Athletics freezes Russia panels because of unpaid fine The Russian track federation owes a $5 million fine and another $1.31 million in costs for various doping-related work and legal wrangles. PTI Monaco 02 July, 2020 20:44 IST World Athletics said RusAF missed Wednesday’s deadline to pay. - REUTERS PTI Monaco 02 July, 2020 20:44 IST The program allowing Russian track athletes to compete internationally will be frozen because the country’s federation failed to pay a fine on time, World Athletics said Thursday.The Russian track federation, known as RusAF, owes a $5 million fine and another $1.31 million in costs for various doping-related work and legal wrangles. World Athletics said RusAF missed Wednesday’s deadline to pay.World Athletics said it would freeze the work of the Doping Review Board, which vets Russian athletes who want the authorized neutral athlete status that allows them to compete internationally, and its taskforce monitoring RusAF’s anti-doping reforms.World Athletics said both bodies will be put on hold until its council meets to discuss the situation at the end of July.READ| World Athletics fines Russia $10m, caps neutral Russian athletes at 10RusAF is letting its athletes down badly,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said in a statement.“We have done as much as we can to expedite our ANA process and support RusAF with its reinstatement plan, but seemingly to no avail.”RusAF president Yevgeny Yurchenko earlier told the Tass state news agency that his federation’s finances were damaged by the coronavirus pandemic and that it had asked for more time to pay.World Athletics’ statement didn’t directly address that issue, but said Russia hadn’t indicated when it would pay.RELATED| CAS sets November dates to hear Russian doping caseRussia was fined $10 million by World Athletics in March, with $5 million suspended for two years, after the federation admitted to breaking anti-doping rules and obstructing an investigation.The Athletics Integrity Unit said fake documents were used under the previous management to give an athlete an alibi for missing a doping test. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.