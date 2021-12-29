Andhra Pradesh CM felicitates shuttler Srikanth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy felicitated shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who won a silver in the recently held World Championships in Spain.

The champion player, who holds the post of the cadre of Deputy Collector in the Government of Andhra Pradesh, was also given Rs. 7 lakhs as cash incentive and allotted five acres of land to set up a badminton Academy in Tirupati.

READ: Need to pick and choose tournaments in a packed 2022, says Sindhu

It may be mentioned here that Srikanth hails from Guntur where he started playing badminton before moving over to the Gopi Chand Academy and making at the highest level.

"It is a great honour to be felicitated by the Chief Minister and it only enhances my responsibility to give back something to the sport," he said.

Srikanth also hinted that the proposed Academy will be one of the best in the country and would definitely cater to the needs and aspirations of the badminton lovers from Andhra Pradesh.