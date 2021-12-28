Need to pick and choose tournaments in a packed 2022, says Sindhu

With the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games lined up next year, in a season that already looks packed with tournaments, P.V. Sindhu said that she will have to pick and choose events to play.

“When you see 2022, we have continuous tournaments, and we have the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships and World Tour. So definitely you will have to see what tournaments to play and what not to play to make sure that I'm 100% fit,” said the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, who was in Kochi to open an exclusive Li-Ning showroom here, on Tuesday.

“If you want to play all tournaments, you will always be outside India.”

Sindhu, the 2019 World champion, said the Asian Games, virtually a mini World championship with many of the planet's best, are always tough.

“The Asian Games have always been tough. From the first round, we have to give our 100%, there's not going to be any easy matches there,” said the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist.

“Hoping for the best at the Asian Games, I was a silver medallist last time and of course I will be aiming for the gold but as I said, I will have to take it one game at a time, one match at a time.”