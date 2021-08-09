Ponnappa-Reddy pair finish runners-up at Denmark Masters

The Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy finished runners-up at the Denmark Masters after going down narrowly against top seeds Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn of Denmark in the final.

The duo, seeded second, squandered an opening game advantage to lose 21-15, 19-21, 14-21 to the Danish combination in just under an hour's contest.

Among other Indians, Lakshya Sen had lost in the semifinals to France's Christo Popov, while his brother Chirag Sen and Subhankar Dey, seeded fourth, bowed out at the quarterfinal stage.

In women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap was the most impressive but lost the semifinal to fourth seed Dane Julie Dawall Jakobsen.