Axelsen, Tai Tzu Ying win BWF Player of the Year Awards

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying were named male and female player of the year respectively by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday.

Due to disruption caused by COVID-19 over the past two years, the period of consideration for the awards was from November 2019 until 31 October 2021.

Starting from the Barcelona Spain Masters in February 2020, world number one Axelsen made 10 out of 11 finals and won seven of them including the Olympic gold in Tokyo this summer.

Tai Tzu Ying clinched the All England Open title in 2020 and followed it up by reaching all three finals at the three-tournament Asian Leg in January 2021. She also won the BWF World Tour Finals in 2020 and grabbed silver at Tokyo Olympics.

The BWF Awards Commission made special mention of Guatemalan Kevin Cordon for his journey across four Olympic Games and incredible run to the semifinals in Tokyo where he lost to Axelsen.