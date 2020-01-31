Badminton Asia Team C'hips: Full-strength men’s team, young brigade to lead women

India will field a full-strength men’s team but the women's team will miss the services of India's Olympic hopefuls P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. In their absence, the young faces are being given a chance to showcase their prowess in the women's section of the Badminton Asia Team Championships to be played in Manila, Philippines from February 11-16, 2020.

The Indian men’s team, which won the bronze medal in Hyderabad in 2016, will be spearheaded by World Championship bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth with former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy, Subhankar Dey and Lakshya Sen in the squad. With Olympic qualification being the top priority, the event will give India’s elite men’s players a chance to garner crucial points ahead of the mega quadrennial Games.

In the doubles events, the fast improving pair of Dhruv Kapila and M.R. Arjun would be looking to impress everyone in the tournament and also compliment the Thailand Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the team championships.

In the women’s team event, South Asian Games gold medallist Ashmita Chaliha, the promising Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and Gayatri Gopichand will make the singles unit.

Senior national champions Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam along with the experienced K. Maneesha and Rutaparna Panda make up the doubles combinations.