MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Age-fudging: BAI extends VARS deadline, asks players to rectify age by July 10

Under the ‘Voluntary Age Rectification Scheme’, the apex body had allowed players to rectify their correct date of birth within a specified window of 20 days starting from June 6-25 but BAI has extended the window.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 18:47 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Representative image: Age fraud has been a perennial problem in badminton. Multiple cases of age-fudging were reported during the All India Sub-Junior under-13 ranking tournament in Hyderabad last year.
Representative image: Age fraud has been a perennial problem in badminton. Multiple cases of age-fudging were reported during the All India Sub-Junior under-13 ranking tournament in Hyderabad last year. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Representative image: Age fraud has been a perennial problem in badminton. Multiple cases of age-fudging were reported during the All India Sub-Junior under-13 ranking tournament in Hyderabad last year. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Following a huge response from players, the Badminton Association of India on Friday decided to extend the deadline for its one-time Voluntary Age Rectification Scheme to July 10 in wake of rampant age-fudging cases in the sport.

The BAI’s ‘Voluntary Age Rectification Scheme’ is meant for registered players who have existing BAI identification cards, but have incorrect date of birth or have discrepancies in the date of birth or age.

Under the scheme, the apex body had allowed players to rectify their correct date of birth within a specified window of 20 days starting from June 6-25.

READ MORE | Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar targets Paris 2024 qualification

But given the response, BAI has now extended the window.

“There has been great response and seeing that we have decided to extend the date to July 10 and I am hoping this extension will bolster our mission of compliance and betterment of players and Indian badminton,” BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

Age fraud has been a perennial problem in badminton. Multiple cases of age-fudging were reported during the All India Sub-Junior under-13 ranking tournament in Hyderabad last year and at the ongoing U-13 event in Mohali.

“The association has taken serious note of recent age fraud complaints and instances of purported age frauds. To combat this issue and ensure a level playing field for all participants, the association is implementing stringent measures against players found guilty of age fraud in BAI sanctioned tournaments,” BAI had earlier said in a release.

The association had made it clear that players who don’t update their data during the ‘VARS grace period’ would attract heavy penalties in terms of ban from sanctioned tournament if found guilty of age fudging in future.

READ MORE | BAI secretary assures strict action against age-fudging

“This is a one-time opportunity to rectify age discrepancies. Players who do not avail themselves of this scheme and are later found guilty of age fraud will face severe penalties, including disqualification from BAI sanctioned tournaments, two-year ban, FIR against parents and potential other disciplinary actions,” the association had said.

The association had also said all suspected players will be subjected to TW3 (bone test) or any approved medical tests at BAI-authorised centres in order to verify their age.

Related stories

Related Topics

BAI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Age-fudging: BAI extends VARS deadline, asks players to rectify age by July 10
    PTI
  2. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Warner, Khawaja begin final session for Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: North Zone all but seals semis spot, needs 7 wickets for outright win
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 30
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA bans ‘One Love’ rainbow armbands, introduces alternatives for Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Age-fudging: BAI extends VARS deadline, asks players to rectify age by July 10
    PTI
  2. Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar targets Paris 2024 qualification
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. All India sub-junior ranking badminton tournament being held in Uttar Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  4. Prannoy loses to Angus in Taipei Open quarterfinal, knocked out of tournament
    PTI
  5. HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long Highlights, Taipei Open: Angus beats Prannoy 21-19, 21-8 to enter semifinal; Indian crashes out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Age-fudging: BAI extends VARS deadline, asks players to rectify age by July 10
    PTI
  2. ENG vs AUS Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Warner, Khawaja begin final session for Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: North Zone all but seals semis spot, needs 7 wickets for outright win
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Indian sports news wrap, June 30
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA bans ‘One Love’ rainbow armbands, introduces alternatives for Women’s World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment