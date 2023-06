Indians who have qualified for Asian Games 2022 

India will be participating in the upcoming Asian Games 2022, starting from September 23 to October 8, 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The event was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, more than 150 athletes have been selected to be a part of the Indian contingent in the Asiad.

Here is the list of Indian athletes who have qualified for the Asian Games 2022:

Archery

Recurve Men: Bommadevara, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Neeraj Chauhan, Tushar Shelke, Mrinal Chauhan, Jayanta Talukdar, Indrachand Swami.

Recurve Women: Bhajan Kaur, Aditi Jaiswal, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur, Madhu Vedwan, Sangeeta, Tanisha Verma, Prachi Singh.

Compound Men: Prathamesh Jawkar, Rajat Chauhan, Ojas Deotale, Rishabh Yadav, Abhishek Verma, Amit, Harsh Borate, Kushal Dalal.

Compound Women: Avneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, Sakshi Chaudhary, Pragati, Raginee Marko, Parneet Kaur, Taniparthi Chikitha.

Aquatics

Swimming

Aryan Nehra (Men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle)

Badminton

Men’s singles: HS Prannoy (Individual+Team), Kidambi Srikanth (Individual+Team), Lakshya Sen (Team), Mithun Manjunath (Team)

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu (Individual+Team), Ashmita Chaliha (Individual+Team), Anupama Upadhyaya (Team), Malvika Bansod (Team)

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Doubles +Team), Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun (Doubles +Team)

Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly (Doubles +Team), Ashwini Ponnappa /Tanisha Crasto (Doubles+Team)

Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor /N Sikki Reddy (Doubles +Team), Sai Prateek K/Tanisha Crasto (Individual+Team)

Boxing

Nikhat Zareen (51 kg), Manisha Moun (57 kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg), Saweety Boora (75 kg)

Bridge

Open: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khar

Women’s: Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Alka Kshirsagar, Bharti Dey, Kalpana Gurjar, Vidya Patel

Mixed: Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar

Equestrian

Dressage - Hriday Chheda

Individual eventing - Ashish Limaye, Raju Singh Bhadoriya, Apoorva Dabade, Vikas Kumar

Individual Jumping - Pranay Khare, Yashaan Khambatta, Zahaan Setalvad, Amar Sarin

Esports

FIFA Online 4: Charanjot Singh, Karman Singh Tikka

Street Fighter V- Champion Edition: Mayank Prajapati, Ayan Biswas

League of Legends: Akshaj Shenoy, Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, Sanindhya Malik

DOTA 2: Darshan, Krish, Abhishek, Ketan, Shubham

Fencing

Men

Individual épéee: Sunil Kumar, Shankar Pandey

Team épée: Sunil Kumar, Shankar Pandey, Udayvir Singh, Sherjin R. S.

Individual foil: Arjun, Dev

Team foil: Arjun, Dev, Bibish Kathireshan, Akash Kumar

Individual Sabre: Karan Singh Gurjar, Gisho Kumaresan

Team Sabre: Karan Singh Gurjar, Gisho Kumaresan, Vishal Thapar, Abhay Shinde

Women

Individual épéee: Taniksha Khatri, Ena Arora

Team épéee: Taniksha Khatri, Ena Arora, Yashkeerat Kaur, Jyotika Dutta

Individual foil: Radhika Awati, Mariya Akshita

Team foil: Radhika Awati, Mariya Awati, V. P. Mahalakshmi, Jenisha N. V.

Individual sabre: C. A. Bhavani Devi, Jagmeet Kaur

Team sabre: C. A. Bhavani Devi, Jagmeet Kaur, Rishika Khujuria, Joshna Christy Jose

Golf

Men’s: Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi

Women’s: Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs

Ju-Jitsu

Men

62 KG: Kamal Singh, Tarun Yadav

69 KG: Siddharth Singh, Akshat Sahu

77 KG: Anirudh Verma, Vinod Rana

85 KG: Amarjeet Singh, Uma Maheshwar Reddy

Women

48 KG: Nanvya Pandey, Anwesha Deb

52 KG: Rohini Kalam, Anupama Swain

57 KG: Angitha Shyju, Nikita Choudhary

63 KG: Kiran Kumari, Annu

Karate

Kata

Men’s: Mesom Singhi

Women’s: Abab Sangdo

Kumite

Women’s: Johny Mangkhiya

Skateboarding

Nani Sonam, Urmila Padable, Aadya Aditi, Dhruvi Lakhotia

Sailing

IQFoil: Katya Ida Coelho

RS:X: Ishwariya Ganesh

Shooting

Trap

Men: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu.

Women: Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari.

Skeet

Men: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Singh Khangura.

Women: Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darsha Rathore.

Skeet Mixed team: Anantjeet Singh Naruka/Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa/Parinaaz Dhaliwal.

Squash

Men: Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Mahesh Mangaonkar, Harinderpal Singh Sandhu

Women: Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna

Tennis

Men’s: Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Mukund Sasikumar, Ramkumar Ramanathan

Women’s: Rutuja Bhosale, Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi, Prarthana Thombare, Vaidehi Chaudhari, Sahaja Yamlapalli

Triathlon

Pragnya Mohan